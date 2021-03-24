Randolph edges Ferrum on the hardcourts

FERRUM—Randolph College claimed wins at Nos. 1 through 4 singles and No. 1 doubles Sunday for a 5-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s tennis victory over Ferrum College at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

Winning in singles for Randolph (2-6, 1-3 ODAC), which captured its first conference victory of the season, were Nico Alvarado (No. 1), Alex Kulvivat (No. 2), Bhuvan Ambekallu (No. 3) and Colby Cook (No. 4), all in straight sets.

Aaron Miller, at No. 5, and Zach Everson, at No. 6, won for Ferrum (0-3, 0-3 ODAC) in singles, both by forfeit.

In doubles, eight-game pro sets were played.

Alvarado and Kulvivat defeated Patrick Marsh and Jacob Glass, 8-0, at No. 1, while Dakota McDaniel and Everson won by forfeit for Ferrum at No. 3.

At No. 2, the Panthers duo of Jose Villacis and David Bishop edged Cook and Ambekallu, 9-8, winning the tiebreaker 9-7 on its third match point.

“Even though we came up a bit short, I was happy with the fight our guys put up. I’m looking forward to getting ready for Emory & Henry this weekend,’’ Panthers head coach Rod Baker said.

Ferrum’s men’s and women’s teams host Emory & Henry Friday. The doubleheader begins at 3 p.m.