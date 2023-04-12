FERRUM—Randolph-Macon College netted 18 goals in the first half and 11 after intermission Saturday in a 29-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse rout of Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Field.

Ethan Robinette talllied four goals for the Yellow Jackets (8-5, 3-1 ODAC) and Jack Smith scored two goals and distributed five assists.

Nathan Piggott, Cory Hamilton and Jacob Carroll each netted a goal for the Panthers (2-7, 0-4 ODAC).

Ferrum plays ODAC rival Roanoke College today (Wednesday, April 12). Match time in Salem is 7 p.m.

Eagles, Knights play to a deadlock at 9ROANOKE—Franklin County and Cave Spring played to a 9-9 tie in a non-district varsity baseball game Thursday.

The Eagles lost to the Knights earlier this season, 6-3.

Franklin County (2-4-1, 2-0 Blue Ridge District) began play in the Mingo Bay Classic Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The Eagles continue play today, Thursday and Friday.

Eagles win two in a row in softballROANOKE—Franklin County edged Cave Spring, 6-5, in a non-district varsity softball contest.

Also, the Eagles opened Blue Ridge District play with a 4-1 triumph over Staunton River.

Franklin County (4-3, 1-0 Blue Ridge District) returns to action Tuesday, April 18 against league foe William Byrd.

First pitch is 5:30 p.m. at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.

Eagles fall by a run in JV playLiberty Christian Academy (LCA) edged Franklin County 8-7 in a non-district junior varsity baseball encounter at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles (2-3, 1-0 Blue Ridge District), which has played three, one-run games this season, return to action Monday at Naff Field against Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA).

Eagles stay perfect in JV playFranklin County’s junior varsity softball team opened Blue Ridge District play with a 10-0 shut-out victory over Staunton River.

Franklin County’s win is its fourth by shutout this season, and the Eagles have tallied 10 or more runs in eight of their nine games.

Franklin County is 9-0 overall, 1-0 in the Blue Ridge District.

The Eagles’ next game is Tuesday, April 18 at William Byrd. Game time is 5:30 p.m.

Franklin County plays at Halifax County Wednesday, April 19 at 4:30 p.m.

Ferrum falls to Virginia WesleyanFERRUM—Michaela Elston scored five goals and distributed an assist Saturday in leading Virginia Weslayan University to a 14-6 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s lacrosse win over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Marlins are 3-9 overall, 1-3 in the ODAC.

Willow Cooper paced Ferrum (5-7, 0-3 ODAC) with three goals.

Panthers defeat Trinity in tennisWASHINGTON, D.C.—Ferrum College claimed victories in five of six singles matches and two of three doubles event for a 7-2 non-conference women’s tennis win over Trinity (D.C.) University.

Winning in singles for the Panthers (3-8) were Emma Loughery, Morgan Hundley, Emily Manhood, Hannah Huffman and Gabby Mendoza at position Nos. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Four of the Panthers’ wins were in straight sets and one was decided by a 10-point tiebreaker that served as the third set.

Winning in doubles were the duets of Manhood and Huffman and Hundley and Mendoza.

Eight-game pro sets were played in doubles.

Baseball Youth Night is April 28 at Naff FieldFranklin County Baseball is staging, Franklin County High School Baseball Youth Night, Friday April 28.

The Eagles junior varsity and varsity squads are inviting all Franklin County youth baseball players to run out on the field with them in a doubleheader against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River.

First pitch for the JV game is 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity contest at 6:30 p.m.

Cost is $7 to get into the game at W.W. Naff Jr. Field, which is on the campus of Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Concessions are sold during both games.

Players wearing their jerseys to the concession window receive a free ring pop.

For information, text (828) 238-4443.

Lynchburg sweeps Ferrum in baseballLYNCHBURG—University of Lynchburg, ranked No. 8 nationally in NCAA Division III baseball, swept an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheder from Ferrum College, 3-0 and 5-4 Saturday at Fox Field.

In the first game, Carson Atkins belted a two-run double in the second inning to propel the Hornets (22-4, 11-2 ODAC) and Zack Potts tossed a complete-game, five-hit shutout, striking out 10.

The complete-game is the first by a Lynchburg pitcher since April 17, 2021.

Potts is 8-0 this season with a 1.99 ERA. He has struck out 53 in 54.1 inningsd pitched.

Also, Riley O’Donovan smacked a double for the Hornets.

In the second game, Justin Brady hit a triple and Clayton Michael belted a home run for the Panthers.

Ferrum scored three runs in its half of the fifth and one in the sixth to produce a stalemate at 4.

The Hornets manufactured the game-winning run in the last of the sixth when Brandon Garcia came home on a sacrifice fly by O’Donovan.

Lynchburg got a two-run home run from Gavin Collins and a RBI single Garcia.

Travis Shumate (1-0) earned his first victory of the season for the Hornets and Jack Bachmore claimed his sixth save by pitching the last two innings of the contest and surrendering no hits.

Cameron Mullins (Franklin County) was charged with the loss for Ferrum. Mullins is 2-4 this season.

Ferrum (9-19, 3-10 in the ODAC) collected five hits in the first game to Lynchburg’s seven, and both teams played error-free defense.

Each team totaled nine hits in the second game.

Lynchburg committed three errors to Ferrum’s two.

Chug for the Jug is April 29 The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 29 at Franklin County High School.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.