Randolph sweeps Ferrum in the pool
COLLEGE SWIMMING

  • Updated
FERRUM - Randolph College swept Ferrum College Friday in a pair of Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) swim meets at the William P. Swartz Gymnasium pool.

Randolph's men's team was victorious by a 119-41 score, while its women's team edged the Panthers, 112-109.

For Ferrum's men's team Ryan Gobble placed second in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the 50-yard freestyle.

Also, Dom Philpott  finished second in the 50 freestyle and Dominique Veney came in third in the 100 freestyle.

For Ferrum's women's squad, Emilie Fairman won three events: 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard breatstroke.

Hunter Tharpe also claims wins in three events: 1,000-yard freestyle,  100-yard backstroke and the 200-yard backstroke.

Freeman, Tharpe, Lauren Hackett and Liza Montgomery comprised the Panthers triumphant 200-yard freestyle relay quartet.

Also, Caroline Saalweachter finished second in the 200-yard freestyle and Hackett took third in the 100-yard freestyle.

Friday's competition marks Ferrum's lone home meet of the 2021-22 season.

The Panthers face Emory & Henry College and Greensboro (N.C.) College, both ODAC swimming rivals, in their next meets, Friday, Nov. 12. at 5 p.m.

Emory & Henry is hosting the event.

