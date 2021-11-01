Randolph sweeps Ferrum in the pool

FERRUM - Randolph College swept Ferrum College Friday in a pair of Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) swim meets at the William P. Swartz Gymnasium pool.

Randolph's men's team was victorious by a 119-41 score, while its women's team edged the Panthers, 112-109.

For Ferrum's men's team Ryan Gobble placed second in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the 50-yard freestyle.

Also, Dom Philpott finished second in the 50 freestyle and Dominique Veney came in third in the 100 freestyle.

For Ferrum's women's squad, Emilie Fairman won three events: 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard breatstroke.

Hunter Tharpe also claims wins in three events: 1,000-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke and the 200-yard backstroke.

Freeman, Tharpe, Lauren Hackett and Liza Montgomery comprised the Panthers triumphant 200-yard freestyle relay quartet.

Also, Caroline Saalweachter finished second in the 200-yard freestyle and Hackett took third in the 100-yard freestyle.

Friday's competition marks Ferrum's lone home meet of the 2021-22 season.