Read Mountain blanks BFMS, 2-0

Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s volleyball team dropped a 2-0 decision to Roanoke Valley Middle School District foe Read Mountain Middle School Wednesday.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-19.

The contest was BFMS’s home opener.

For the Eagles (0-3), Brooke Hamlin scored a team-best 13 points; she served three aces.

Also, Taylor Metts collected eight points with two aces, Skye Carter distributed seven assists, Brylie Altice served two aces and totaled four kills, Eva Custer had one ace and one kill and Kamari Holland and Kailey McCown each registered a kill.

Read Mountain’s win is its second this season over BFMS.

On Monday, the Eagles lost to Andrew Lewis Middle School, 2-0.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-13.

For BFMS, Custer served one ace and collected one kill, while Altice and Metts each had a kill and Carter passed out three assists.

The Eagles return to action Monday at Central Academy Middle School. Match time in Fincastle is 5 p.m.