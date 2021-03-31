Read Mountain rallies in final frame for win

A battle of undefeated Roanoke Valley Middle School District football foes came down to the closing seconds Tuesday.
Read Mountain Middle School drove 70 yards in 2 1/2 minutes for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown on a five-yard rush in a 12-8 triumph over Benjamin Franklin Middle School on the Eagles' home field.
BFMS (4-1) completes its 2021 spring season with the setback.
The Eagles failed in their attempt to finish unbeaten for the second time in three years.
"We left it all on the field,'' BFMS head coach Chris Renick said in describing his team's performance. "It was a great game (between) two powerhouse teams and it showed coming down to (the closing seconds) left on the clock.
"Both teams were undefeated coming into the game and four points separated us at the end.''
Trailing 8-6, Read Mountain completed a 25-yard pass to give it a first and goal from the 10 yard line.
The visitors advanced the ball to the 5 before scoring.
BFMS did get one last possession in the closing seconds, but the game ended after a pair of rushes by quarterback Ja'ziel Hart.
Read Mountain drove the ball 65 yards for its first TD, a score that was produced by a five-yard run in the first quarter. Its 2-point conversion try failed.
Read Mountain, coached by former FCHS freshman and junior varsity head football coach Rusty Lang, maintained its 6-0 lead until the 3:03 mark of the final frame when Hart scored on a 1-yard dash, then he maneuvered his way into the end zone from three yards for the 2-point conversion.
Neither team played mistake-free football - BFMS fumbled three times, with two of those miscues coming in the second half, while Read Mountain had two passes interceptions, one by Hart and one by Antonio Mack in the end zone.
"Hat's off to Read Mountain for a great game,'' Renick said.
"I am super proud of this team. They never gave up, they battled to the end and left everything on the field.
"(After the game), I told them to keep their heads high and be proud of who they are and what they represent,'' Renick said.
A 31-player roster was comprised of 10 eighth graders, who can advance to the high school junior varsity team, and 21 seventh graders who can return for other BFMS campaign.
"It's a great group of young men with a bright future ahead of them,'' Renick said.
"We have to hit the weight room this off-season. We need to keep grinding and get better each and every day....The dedication and hard work of my coaching staff helped put this group together.''