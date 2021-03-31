Read Mountain rallies in final frame for win

Read Mountain, coached by former FCHS freshman and junior varsity head football coach Rusty Lang, maintained its 6-0 lead until the 3:03 mark of the final frame when Hart scored on a 1-yard dash, then he maneuvered his way into the end zone from three yards for the 2-point conversion.

Neither team played mistake-free football - BFMS fumbled three times, with two of those miscues coming in the second half, while Read Mountain had two passes interceptions, one by Hart and one by Antonio Mack in the end zone.

"Hat's off to Read Mountain for a great game,'' Renick said.

"I am super proud of this team. They never gave up, they battled to the end and left everything on the field.

"(After the game), I told them to keep their heads high and be proud of who they are and what they represent,'' Renick said.

A 31-player roster was comprised of 10 eighth graders, who can advance to the high school junior varsity team, and 21 seventh graders who can return for other BFMS campaign.

"It's a great group of young men with a bright future ahead of them,'' Renick said.

"We have to hit the weight room this off-season. We need to keep grinding and get better each and every day....The dedication and hard work of my coaching staff helped put this group together.''