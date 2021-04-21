Recreation Soccer
CALLAWAY—Veteran Late Model Stock Car racer Calvin Brooks of Bassett died Sunday while competing in a series feature race during Franklin Coun…
With family, friends, teammates, coaches and school officials looking on Wednesday, Franklin County’s Jaedyn Jamison took her basketball caree…
Franklin County Baseball, Inc and the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation are dedicating the two baseball fields at Waid Recrea…
A young angler waits for a fish to take his bait on Kids Fishing Day at Woody Lake at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The event…
Fishing has been fair the past few weeks.
For the third straight year, a foe from the high school volleyball hotbed of Virginia Beach has brought an end to a Franklin County campaign.
2019 Class 6 state volleyball champion Floyd Kellam has captured the spring 2021`Region A championship with a 3-0 (sets scores 25-21, 25-20, 2…
MIDLOTHIAN—Franklin County, paced by the play of junioir outside hitter Courtney Bryant, has earned an opportunity to play for its second regi…
CHESAPEAKE—Franklin County sophomore Nathan Atchue has captured the Class 6 Region A individual boys cross country championship Saturday at Be…
VIRGINIA BEACH—Floyd Kellam placed its top four golfers among the top six finishers and captured the Class 6 Region A championship for the sec…