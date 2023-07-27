WORCESTER, Mass.—The Boston Red Sox have acquired former Franklin County and James Madison University right-hander Nick Robertson in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Robertson and two other players were part of the trade.

Robertson, 25, was assigned to Boston’s Class AAA affiliate in Worcester, which opened a four-game home stand Thursday against the Rochester (N.Y.) Red Wings.

Robertson was 0-1 with a 6.10 earned run average (ERA) and 13 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings for Los Angeles. He appeared in nine games in two stints with the Dodgers.

Robertson was promoted to the Dodgers from Class AAA Oklahoma City on June 6 and made his major league debut in Cincinnati against the Reds on June 7.

Robertson was sent back to Oklahoma City on June 30, recalled to the majors on July 6 and returned to Oklahoma City on July 19.

As of Thursday, Boston was 54-47 and 7 1/2 games in arrears to Baltimore in the American League East Division, while Los Angeles was in first place in the National League West Division with a 58-43 record, 3 1/2 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants.

King, Martin qualify for AAU Junior Olympic GamesDES MOINES, Iowa—Lucas King, a rising eighth grader at Christian Heritage Academy (CHA), and Jayden Martin, a rising sophomore at Franklin County, have earned berths in this year’s Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior Olympic Games in Des Moines, Iowa.

Competition begins Saturday and runs through Saturday, Aug. 5.

King and Martin are members of the Virginia Raptors Track Club in Roanoke.

King qualified in four events: 3,000-meter run, discus, 1,600-meter relay and triple jump.

Martin qualified in three events: 110-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles and long jump.

Also, King began competition in the USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. Monday. The competition runs through Sunday.

Wrestling clinic is

set for SaturdayA wrestling clinic is scheduled for Franklin County’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium Saturday.

The day-long session is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For information, call the Franklin County Athletic Department, 483-5332.

Football statistician

is neededFranklin County seeks volunteer statistician for varsity football for the 2023 season.

Those who are interested are asked to contact the high school athletic department, 483-5332.