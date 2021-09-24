 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Region A's top eight invade The Waterfront
0 comments

Region A's top eight invade The Waterfront

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Region A's top eight invade The Waterfront

The Waterfront Country Club is hosting the Class 6 Region A golf tournament Monday. Joining Franklin County in the field are Richmond area schools James River-Midlothian, Cosby and Manchester and Virginia Beach area schools Floyd Kellam, Grassfield, Ocean Lakes and Landstown.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

SCRUGGS - Inclement weather kept Franklin County and its Blue Ridge District golf brethren off the golf course earlier this week.

Monday, the Eagles return with a regional championship on the line.

The Waterfront Country Club is the host site for this year’s eight-team Class 6 Region A tournament with state tournament team and individual berths at stake.

Team time is 9 a.m.

Joining FCHS in the field are Richmond area schools James River-Midlothian, Cosby and Manchester and Virginia Beach area schools Floyd Kellam, Grassfield, Ocean Lakes and Landstown.

The top eight teams from the 11-team region made the field. Failing to qualify were Oscar Smith, Western Branch and Thomas Dale.

Floyd Kellam seeks its third straight region championship. James River-Midlothian finished five shots in arrears and FCHS was fifth in the 2020 season tournament which was contested in this past April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Region A tournament is visiting Smith Mountain Lake for the second time in three years - in 2019 it was staged at The Water’s Edge Country Club in Penhook and Floyd Kellam claimed team championship accolades with a 299. Cosby (305), James River-Midlothian (308) and FCHS (315) came in second, third and fourth.

The Waterfront has hosted district, conference and state postseason tournament play in the past. When the facility hosted the Group AAA state tournament, Floyd Kellam, a former state champion in the old classification, placed third.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James changing his number because of Space Jam

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics