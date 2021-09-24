Region A's top eight invade The Waterfront

SCRUGGS - Inclement weather kept Franklin County and its Blue Ridge District golf brethren off the golf course earlier this week.

Monday, the Eagles return with a regional championship on the line.

The Waterfront Country Club is the host site for this year’s eight-team Class 6 Region A tournament with state tournament team and individual berths at stake.

Team time is 9 a.m.

Joining FCHS in the field are Richmond area schools James River-Midlothian, Cosby and Manchester and Virginia Beach area schools Floyd Kellam, Grassfield, Ocean Lakes and Landstown.

The top eight teams from the 11-team region made the field. Failing to qualify were Oscar Smith, Western Branch and Thomas Dale.

Floyd Kellam seeks its third straight region championship. James River-Midlothian finished five shots in arrears and FCHS was fifth in the 2020 season tournament which was contested in this past April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.