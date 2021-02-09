Region tournament play begins, Eagles' seasons are over

Class 6 Region A tournament begins Tuesday and ends Thursday for eight teams—four each in the boys and girls events.
This year, region and state tournament field in Class 6 have been cut, and only the champion advances to what will be a state “Final Four” (semifinals and finals).
Franklin County’s boys and girls campaigns ended Friday night and neither earned regional berths.
This year, the Virginia High School League (VHSL) has permitted teams that did not make the regionals to schedule a “Plus 1” game against an opponent from their area that also failed to qualify for postseason play.
Plus 1 games are an extension of the regular season.
It was confirmed Monday that FCHS boys and girls teams will not play “Plus 1’’ games because the school “could not find opponents,’’ Athletic Director Crystal Worley said in an email.
In the boys’ and girls’ postseason brackets, two teams from the western part (Richmond area and Franklin County) of the region and two from the eastern part (Virginia Beach area), earned berths.
In the boys’ tournament. Landstown, the top seed from the east, entertains Floyd Kellam, the second seed from the east and Thomas Dale, the No. 1 seed from the west, plays James River-Midlothian, the second seed from the west.
Thomas Dale, led by former FCHS head coach Keyode Rogers, won the regional championship by besting Western Branch in the championship game.
Thomas Dale’s season ended with a loss to Massaponax in the state quarterfinals.
Rogers, last year’s Region A Coach of the Year, is in his second season in charge of the Knights.
In the girls’ tournament, Floyd Kellam, the No. 1 seed from the east, plays Tallwood, the No. 2 seed from the east, at home and Cosby, the No. 1 seed from the west, host James River-Midlothian, the No. 2 seed from the west.
James River-Midlothian is the reigning region champion; the Rapids downed Western Branch in the title game.
James River-Midlothian defeated Osbourn Park in the state quarterfinals before falling to James Madison in the state semifinals.