Registration for fall sports is open

SONTAG—Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation is taking registrations for these fall sports.
Sandlot cheerleading is part of the Franklin County Sandlot Football Association; squads cheer for local youth teams.
Games are played in Rocky Mount, Roanoke, Botetourt County and Vinton.
Practices are once a week with an additional game per week.
Game start times may be as late as 7:30 p.m.
Sandlot cheerleading is for ages 6 to 13 as of Sept. 30. The season is from August to November.
Cost is $55, a maximum of $80 for two or more cheerleaders per family.
Fee includes uniforms, pom-poms and pictures, but does not include the recreation fee.
Registration deadline is Friday, July 2.
Each cheerleader is responsible for socks, tennis shoes, turtleneck, leggins and spankies.
Coaches will contact each participant in mid July regarding equipment pick up and practice schedule.
For information, call Jennifer Grubb, cheer coordinator, fcsandlotfootball@gmail.com .
Sandlot football is for ages 7 to 12 as of Sept. 30. Game start times may be as late as 7:30 p.m. and take place in Rocky Mount, Roanoke, Botetourt County and Vinton.
Practices are three to four days per week before school starts and two to three days per week thereafter with an additional game per week.Season is from August to November.
Cost is $110; a maximum of $190 for two or more players per family.
Fee includes equipment rental, jerseys and pictures, but does not include the recreation fee.
Each participant is responsible for colored mouthpiece, cleats (no metal spikes) and chin strip.
Coaches will contact participants in mid July regarding important dates and times for physicals, clinics, equipment pick up and practice schedules.
Participants are encouraged to sign up early as availability is not guaranteed.
Updated information is available at fcsandlot.com .
For more information, contact Nathan Angle, president, fcsfapresident@gmail.com.
Fall soccer is for ages 4 to 18 as of October 1. Registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 2.
Cost until that date is $15. A additional late fee of $15 is charged to all registrations taken from Aug. 3 to Aug. 23.
Teams are formed based on age and school district.
Coaches meet in mid August to receive rosters, equipment and practice times.Practices begin in late August.
Games begin in mid September and are played at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex and at the Franklin County Recreation Park.
The schedule is eight weeks with two weeks reserved at the end for maker-up games if needed.
Registration is available online: www.playfranklincounty.com .
More information can be obtained by contacting Nikki Custer, athletics manager, nikki.custer@franklincountyva.gov.
Those interested in coaching can do so by contacting Custer at that email address.
Lacrosse open practice is for players in first through eighth grade. There is no cost to register.
Registration, which is required, is available online. Deadline is Monday, Aug. 30.
Practices are at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex during September and October.
Equipment is available if participants need it.
Participants should bring mouth guard, cleats and a water bottle to practices.
For information, contact fclaxclub@gmail.com .