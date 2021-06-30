Registration for fall sports is open

Sandlot football is for ages 7 to 12 as of Sept. 30. Game start times may be as late as 7:30 p.m. and take place in Rocky Mount, Roanoke, Botetourt County and Vinton.

Practices are three to four days per week before school starts and two to three days per week thereafter with an additional game per week.Season is from August to November.

Cost is $110; a maximum of $190 for two or more players per family.

Fee includes equipment rental, jerseys and pictures, but does not include the recreation fee.

Each participant is responsible for colored mouthpiece, cleats (no metal spikes) and chin strip.

Coaches will contact participants in mid July regarding important dates and times for physicals, clinics, equipment pick up and practice schedules.

Participants are encouraged to sign up early as availability is not guaranteed.

Updated information is available at fcsandlot.com .

For more information, contact Nathan Angle, president, fcsfapresident@gmail.com.