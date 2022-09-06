Registration is open for recreation programs

SONTAG - The Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation is taking registrations for these programs:

BASKETBALL: Age is as of December 31, 2022.

Basketball teams are formed based on age and school district.

Coaches meet in mid-November to receive rosters/equipment and choose practice times and then coaches will contact players.

Team can begin practice the week after Thanksgiving.

Teams practice once a week until winter break and then resume practice and begin games when school resumes in January.

The season is approximately eight weeks with an additional two weeks reserved at the end of for make-up games.

Players must turn age 5 on or before Dec. 31, 2022 to be eligible, no exceptions.

Players that wish to move up to the next league early must be within one year of moving to the league desired.

The child should be registered in its age group with a note giving permission to move to the next league.

Practice locations are held at elementary schools and are typically based on your child’s school district.

Games are played at Franklin County High School, Benjamin Franklin Middle School and Lee M. Waid Elementary School.

Refunds are given until the deadline (Nov. 1). No refunds are given on late registration fees.

If interested in coaching, contact Nikki Custer: nikki.custer@franklincountyva.gov or call (540) 483-9293.

Late registrations will be accepted Nov. 2 to Nov. 30 for an additional $15 late fee.

Late registrations are placed as needed.

Program is for ages 5-18.

Cost is $15.

Season is from December to March.

Registration deadline is Nov. 1.

CHEERLEADING: Age is as of December 31, 2022.

Cheer squads are formed based on a combination of age and school district.

Participants may be grouped in a different age range to accommodate practices closer to their home district.

There is a coaches’ meeting in mid-November for them to receive rosters and choose practice times.

Coaches will contact participants directly after their meeting.

Squads can begin practices the week after Thanksgiving.

Teams will practice until winter break, then they will resume practice and begin games when school resumes in January.

Squads will cheer for a recreation basketball team chosen by the head coach of the squad.

Because the recreation department does not have a cheer team for every basketball team, it can’t accommodate requests to cheer for the basketball team of a sibling.

The season is approximately eight weeks with an additional two weeks reserved at the end for make-up games.

Refunds are given up until the deadline (Nov. 1).

No refunds are given on late registration fees.

Those interested in coaching are asked to contact Nikki Custer: nikki.custer@franklincountyva.gov or call (540) 483-9293.

Late registrations will be accepted Nov. 2 to Nov. 30 for an additional $15 late fee.

Late registrations are placed as needed.

Program is for ages 5-12.

Cost is $15.

Season is from December to March.

Registration deadline is Nov. 1.

YOUTH WRESTLING: Age is as of December 31, 2022.

Program is for ages 5-14.

Cost is $15.

Season is from December to February.

Practices are Tuesdays and Thursdays at Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s East Gymnasium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Practices begin in November.

Coaches will contact participants with season details in early November.

For information, contact coach James Bernard, (540) 420-5812 or eagles.coachbernard@gmail.com .

“The goal for our youth wrestlers is to learn, reach goals, create discipline, have fun and become a better athlete,’’ Bernard said.

INDOOR SOCCER - VBR STAR - FRANKLIN COUNTY: Program is for participants born from 2008-2013.

Time: female birth years 2011-2013 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; male birth years 2011-2013 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; female birth years 2008-2010 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; male birth years 2008-2010 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost is $25.

Sessions: Sundays January 8, 15, 22, 29 and February 5, 12 and 18, which is reserved for make-up if needed.

Registration deadline is January 4, 2023.

The training is designed to improve creativity, speed of play and craftiness on the ball, get added technical work over the winter, keep players in shape and on the ball, develop awareness, coordination and vision on the ball through small-sided play. Improve quickness, agility and balance.

Players will get lots of touches on the ball and are constantly moving.

Focusing on the more technical side of the game rather than relying on athleticism.

Format will be a one-hour training session: 30 minutes of training/30 minutes of play.

Participants should wear shin guards and indoor soccer or running shoes, and bring a water bottle.

For information contact Evan Saleeby:ejs6942@yahoo.com .

​