After placing second in last weekend's Roanoke City Middle School Championships, Benjamin Franklin Middle School competes in the Northside Invitational against Roanoke Valley Middle School opposition Saturday. Action begins at 9:30 a.m.
RETURNING TO THE MAT
-
- Updated
- 0
