Reveal of HOF Class of 2023 is expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NASCAR is expected to announce its Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and the Landmark Award winner Wednesday.

These announcements air live on NASCAR.com at 5 p.m., NASCAR officials said.

The Class of 2023 is comprised of three members: two of whom are on the Modern Era ballot and one of whom is on the Pioneer ballot.

The Landmark Award’s recipient is honored for outstanding contributions to NASCAR.

The Hall of Fame’s new class and the Landmark Award winner are decided by a vote of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel.

On the Modern Era ballot are drivers Neil Bonnett, Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Matt Kenseth, Larry Phillips and Ricky Rudd and crew chiefs Tim Brewer, Harry Hyde and Kirk Shelmerdine.

On the Pioneer ballot are drivers Sam Ard, A.J. Foyt and Hershel McGriff, car builder Banjo Matthews and car owner Ralph Moody.

Landmark Award finalists are Janet Guthrie, Alvin Hawkins, Mike Helton, Lesa France Kennedy and Dr. Joseph Mattiolli.

NASCAR's Hall of Fame is in Charlotte, N.C.