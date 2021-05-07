Reynolds, Perry garner ODAC laurels

FOREST — Ferrum College sophomore midfielder Erin Reynolds and Randolph College senior midfielder Sarah Perry have earned third-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors in women’s lacrosse for the 2021 season as voted on by the league’s head coaches.
Perry is a former standout prep player at Franklin County.
Thirty-nine players are honored: 13 each on the first, second and third teams.
Besides Ferrum and Randolph, players from the University of Lynchburg, Shenandoah University, Washington and Lee University, Roanoke College, Randolph-Macon College and Bridgewater College are honored.
Reynolds, who hails from Purcelllville, in the first Ferrum player to earn All-ODAC laurels in women’s lacrosse since the Panthers joined the league in the summer of 2018.
Reynolds scored 29 goals, ranking her second on the team, and passed out 10 assists, ranking her third on the club.
Also, Reynolds totaled 39 points, ranking her third on the squad three fewer than the top mark.
Reynolds led the ODAC in ground balls with 55. She caused 39 turnovers and won 52 draw controls.
Ferrum qualified for the ODAC’s postseason tournament for the first time in program history.
The Panthers were the No. 6 seed in a seven-team field and hosted a first-round match, losing to No. 7 Randolph-Macon, 14-4, to end their season.
Perry’s all-conference selection is the first of her career. She is the ninth Randolph women’s lacrosse athlete to earn all-league honors and the first since 2016.
Perry scored 49 goals and passed out five assists for 54 points.
She finished the season fourth in the ODAC in goals scored, ninth in points, and tied for third in shots taken.
Her 49 goals are the most in one season for the WildCats since Taylor Klevenz had 51 in 2015.
Her 54 points are sixth most in a season.
Perry scored at least one goal in every match this year.
Perry’s 13 goals against Sweet Briar College on March 24 set a new program record and a new conference standard for goals in a match, which topped her own mark of 11 from the previous season.
Perry was named ODAC Women’s Lacrosse Athlete of the Week for that effort.
Perry’s 67 draw controls won was a new season-best record and is second-best mark in program history while ranking third in the conference.
Also, Perry was a factor on the defensive end with 18 caused turnovers and 25 ground balls. Her 18 caused turnovers tied for sixth in the ODAC.
Because Perry’s 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she has an extra year of eligibility available to her, according to athletic officials at Randolph.
Perry ranks second in career goals scored with 124.
Washington and Lee captured all of the top individual awards: senior attack Landon Shelley (Offensive Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete Award), senior defender Catherine Arrix (Defensive Player of the Year), freshman attack Hannah Bishop (Rookie of the Year) and Brooke O’Brien (Coach of the Year).
Madden-McAfee is voted to All-VaSID squadFERRUM — Ferrum College’s Kajuan Madden-McAfee has earned College Division All-State honors in men’s basketball by a vote of the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).
Madden-McAfee, who hails from Harrisonburg, is a second-team selection.
Players who compete for NCAA Division II, III NAIA and independent schools in Virginia are eligible for nomination.
Earlier, Madden-McAfee, who completed his second year with the Panthers after transferring to Ferrum, earned all-league laurels in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) and was its Scholar-Athlete of the Year award winner for men’s basketball.
Madden-McAfee averaged 15.6 points-per-game and 7.8-rebounds-per-game. He converted 44.8% of his shots from the field and 43.8% of his attempts from the 3-point arc.
Ferrum qualified for the ODAC tournament for the second year in a row. The Panthers were the No. 2 seed and hosted two postseason games.
Ferrum defeated Shenandoah University in the first round, then fell to the University of Lynchburg, 66-62 in overtime in the semifinals.
Against Lynchburg, Madden-McAfee notched a double-double: 21 points, 13 rebounds.
Selected to the first team are Buzz Anthony of Randolph-Macon College, Stanley Christian of Bluefield College, Kasey Draper of Roanoke College, Tim Jones of Eastern Mennonite University and T.C. Thacker of Lynchburg.
Joining Madden-McAfee on the second team are Steve Etienne of Marymount University, Jermiah Jenkins of Bluefield, Miles Mallory of Randolph-Macon and Tharon Suggs of Lynchburg.
Top individual award winners are Anthony (Player of the Year), Mallory (Defensive Player of the Year), Montell Cooper of Marymount (Rookie of the Year) and Josh Merkel of Randolph-Macon (Coach of the Year).
Women’s Cross Country receives academic honorFERRUM — Ferrum College’s women’s cross country team, led by head coach Mark White, has been honored for its academic pursuits by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCCA).
Ferrum is one of 216 NCAA Division III teams cited by the organization for 2020.
Teams must have a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.1 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period.
Ferrum’s women’s cross country team had a 3.387 GPA.
The organization presents academic accolade in cross country and track and field (indoor and outdoor combined).
Runners honored are Abigail McGovern, Genesis Pineiro, Molly Ragland, Erin Reynolds, Jazmin Scarberry and Escarlen Vasquez.
“I am so extremely proud of these young women. (The past year) has been a tough year for a lot of reasons and it was especially tough to remain focused and stay on point academically with so many hurdles being thrown at students,’’ White said.
“For these young women to do this well academically just makes me so proud of them and happy for them.’’
McGovern, Pineiro, Ragland, Scarberry and Vasquez also compete in women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, while Reynolds also plays women’s lacrosse.
Guercio earns ODAC laurels in men’s soccerFOREST — Ferrum College’s Enzo Guercio, a senior forward, has earned third-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) laurels in men’s soccer for the spring 2021 season.
Guercio finished his career six goals and an assist for 13 points in 22 matches played.
Also, he has a .500 career shots on goal percentage (33 of 66).
The Panthers ended their season in the quarterfinals of the ODAC’s postseason tournament with a 0-0 tie to Hampden-Sydney College through 90 minutes of regulation play and 20 minutes of overtime action.
The match was decided by a penalty-kick shootout, won by the Tigers, 3-2.
Thirty-six players are honored: 12 each on the first, second and third teams.
Besides Ferrum, Guilford (N.C.) College, University of Lynchburg, Randolph College, Randolph-Macon College, Hampden-Sydney, Washington and Lee University, Roanoke College and Eastern Mennonite University had a player or players honored.
Winning major individual accolades for 2021 are Evan Blow, a Randolph sophomore (Player of the Year); Declan Shaw, a Hampden-Sydney freshman (Rookie of the Year); Guilford head coach Cory Speed (Coach of the Year); and Nick Foley, a Lynchburg senior (Scholar-Athlete Award).