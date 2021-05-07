Reynolds, Perry garner ODAC laurels

The Panthers were the No. 6 seed in a seven-team field and hosted a first-round match, losing to No. 7 Randolph-Macon, 14-4, to end their season.

Perry’s all-conference selection is the first of her career. She is the ninth Randolph women’s lacrosse athlete to earn all-league honors and the first since 2016.

Perry scored 49 goals and passed out five assists for 54 points.

She finished the season fourth in the ODAC in goals scored, ninth in points, and tied for third in shots taken.

Her 49 goals are the most in one season for the WildCats since Taylor Klevenz had 51 in 2015.

Her 54 points are sixth most in a season.

Perry scored at least one goal in every match this year.

Perry’s 13 goals against Sweet Briar College on March 24 set a new program record and a new conference standard for goals in a match, which topped her own mark of 11 from the previous season.

Perry was named ODAC Women’s Lacrosse Athlete of the Week for that effort.

Perry’s 67 draw controls won was a new season-best record and is second-best mark in program history while ranking third in the conference.