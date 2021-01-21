Rice decides to 'slow down' at South Boston Speedway

SOUTH BOSTON - When Cathy Rice took the reins as general manager of South Boston Speedway in 2000, she became a pioneer in being only the second woman to attain that position at a NASCAR-sanctioned speedway.
While serving in that post for the past 20 years, the Cluster Springs resident has helped make South Boston Speedway one of the gems among NASCAR Adance Auto Parts Weekly Series short tracks.
The 202l season will be Rice’s last full one as general manager of South Boston Speedway as she plans to step down from a full-time role at the track.
“I am not walking away, I am just slowing down,’’ Rice said.
“I do need to slow down. We all do in time. Everybody at some time or another looks at doing different things and seeing different places. With my husband now retired, we will be able to more things together. I want to spend more time with my family. I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren.
“I don’t want anybody to think I’m leaving because I am not,’’ Rice said.
“My health is good. I feel I can still come (to the speedway) and help whenever needed. I’m going to stay on as far as maybe consulting or something along that line. I will always be here for whomever comes in and steps into my position.’’
South Boston Speedway Chief Executive Officier (CEO) Nick Igdalsky said Rice is much more than the track’s general manager.
“Cathy Rice has been the lifebloood of this historic racing venue during her tenure and will continue to be involved with the speedway in some capacity well past 2021,’’ Igdalsky said. “No one has fought, advocated, promoted or has been more passionate about South Boston Speedway over the past 30 years than Cathy Rice. She has put so much care, effort and passion into her work (here) that we often joke that the track is her third child!
“Her daily presence will be missed by all who frequent the speedway, but her legacy will be passed on as Cathy will personally train her replacement this entire season,’’ Igdalsky said.
“I am so proud of her and what has been accomplished at South Boston Speedway during our time working together. …,’’ Igdalsky said.
Rice said she has had a plan in place for the time when she felt the need to slow down and step back.
“I had always told Nick that as long as my health would permit me to do so, I would give him a year’s notice because I would love to bring someone in here and let them see what it is like during the winter months, how we start our season, how we go through our season during the summer months and how we end our season,’’ Rice said.
“Whomever steps into my position needs to experience what all of that is like, and they need time to get to know people in the community.’’
Rice has spent 33 years on the operational side of things at South Boston Speedway, serving in a variety of capacities ranging from secretary, scorer, promoter and general manager.
“People have asked me how I feel being a woman in the position I am in,’’ Rice said. “Being a female in a male-dominated sport didn’t make me feel any different. I didn’t feel any pressure.
“I feel the competitors respected me as well as I respected them. Today, the situation is different. There are a lot more women involved in the sport - and they are involved in many different ways.’’
Rice said she is very grateful to have had the opportunity to work for the Mattioli family (the track’s owners) and grow South Boston Speedway.
“You will never find anybody to work for as good as the Mattioli family and Nick and his family,’’ Rice said.
“That is one thing that makes this really hard. When you come to work here, you are like a family. We are family oriented. We have fun at what we do, and we get the job done.’’
“There is no way I could do this by myself and I thank everybody on the speedway staff over the years the past and present years for their hard work and dedication to the speedway.
Rice said she very much appreciates the support of the South Boston and Haliax County communities.
Rice has received numerous accolades during her tenure as general manager. She has been honored by NSACAR for her work, twice being named the recipient of the NASCAR Team Player Award.
In addition, Rice serves on NASCAR’s Appeal Board and she plans to continue in that capacity.
Also, Rice recewived the Old Timers Racing Club’s Promoter of the Year Award in 2013.
On four occasions, Rice and South Boston Speedway have receikved appreciation awards from the United States Marine Corps II Marine Expeditionary Force in recognition of outstanding cooperation and assistance in Marines training exercises.
Rice said she has enjoyed a long-time involvement in racing that dates to 1972 when she married Allen Rice, who was a mechanic and crew chief for his brother’s racing team.
Her first working experience in motorsports was as a co-owner and crew m ember of a Late Model Sportsman Division car with duties that included timing and scoring.
In the 1980s, she worked with former NASCAR stars Jeff Burton, Elliott Sadler and Hermie Sadler.
Rice traveled with Burton in 1989 on what was then known as the NASCAR Busch Grand National Series circuit. During that time, she handled timing and scoring for Burton.
Rice began her career at South Boston Speedway in the early 1990s and served in a variety of roles, including secretary, scorer, promoter and general manager. Her tenure as general manager began when the Mattioli family purchased the facility in 2000.
Joe Chandler is the Public Relations Director at South Boston Speedway