Richmond doubleheader will be contested on 9-11's 20th anniversary

RICHMOND—Richmond Raceway and Toyota have announced a partnership on the presenting rights to the NASCAR Playoff Weekend Sept. 10-11.
As the sport comes together on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, NASCAR, Richmond Raceway and Toyota will honor and remember the victims and heroes of that fateful day.
The official name of the NASCAR Playoff Weekend at Richmond is a Salute to American Heroes presented by Toyota.
“With the Salute to American Heroes presented by Toyota, we will honor and remember the first responders and victims of 9/11 throughout our NASCAR Playoff Weekend at Richmond Raceway,” Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier said.
“As NASCAR unites on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we are greatful to our partners at Toyota for joining us in this moment to recognize the true heroes from that day.”
“We’ve always been proud of our longstanding relationship with Richmond Raceway, but the chance to come together on this somber weekend to honor the heroes and the victims of 9/11 is one that all of hold in special regard,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager of motorsports and assets, Toyota Motor North America.
“We intend to work alongside our regional dealers to ensure that everyone attending and watching the Salute to American Heroes presented by Toyota weekend has the opportunity to remember those lost that fateful day and those heroes who answered the call to help in the days, months and years that followed.”
The Salute to American Heroes presented by Toyota, a part of Richmond Raceway’s 75th anniversary season, includes a doubleheader Saturday, Sept. 11 featuring the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at 7:30 p.m. and the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 2:30 p.m. as well as the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.
Also, Richmond Raceway announced recently that it will open its grandstands and fangrounds to full capacity with no restrictions for the Salute to American Heroes presented by Toyota on Sept. 10-11.
Throughout the Salute to American Heroes presented by Toyota will recognize and thank first responders throughout the country who risk their lives to serve and protect others.
Also, there will be special moments to honor American heroes and remembrances of victims leading up to and during race weekend.
Fans can purchase a single ticket for the Saturday’s doubleheader with the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders Cup Series Playoff race and the Go Bowling 250 Xfinity Series race.
Also, tickets for the Virginia is is for Racing Lovers 150, the first Whelen Modified Tour race at Richmond since 2002.
NASCAR tickets can be purchased via phone, (866)-455-7223, or online: richmondraceway.com .
EDITOR’S NOTE: Brent S. Gambill is with NASCAR Communications.