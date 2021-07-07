Richmond doubleheader will be contested on 9-11's 20th anniversary

RICHMOND—Richmond Raceway and Toyota have announced a partnership on the presenting rights to the NASCAR Playoff Weekend Sept. 10-11.

As the sport comes together on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, NASCAR, Richmond Raceway and Toyota will honor and remember the victims and heroes of that fateful day.

The official name of the NASCAR Playoff Weekend at Richmond is a Salute to American Heroes presented by Toyota.

“With the Salute to American Heroes presented by Toyota, we will honor and remember the first responders and victims of 9/11 throughout our NASCAR Playoff Weekend at Richmond Raceway,” Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier said.

“As NASCAR unites on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we are greatful to our partners at Toyota for joining us in this moment to recognize the true heroes from that day.”

“We’ve always been proud of our longstanding relationship with Richmond Raceway, but the chance to come together on this somber weekend to honor the heroes and the victims of 9/11 is one that all of hold in special regard,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager of motorsports and assets, Toyota Motor North America.