Richmond extends partnership with bowling industry

RICHMOND – Richmond Raceway has extended its relationship with the bowling industry as Go Bowling returns for the fourth consecutive season as the entitlement sponsor for the fall NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
This year’s race will be pivotal at the second to last of the Xfinity Series regular season on Saturday, Sept. 11.
“Go Bowling has been a long-time collaborative partner that continues to grow its presence in the Mid-Atlantic through our partnership,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier.
“We look forward to working together again this year to bring the community of bowling and motorsports fans together at (Richmond Raceway).”
“We are proud to renew our partnership with Richmond Raceway as amplifying our message on the benefits of bowling to NASCAR fans continues to have an impact,” said Jim Decker, president of the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America.
“Bowling continues to be a fun, safe and healthy sports activity for family and friends to engage, so our collaboration with Richmond Raceway helps us share this message to support and grow the sport of bowling across the country.”
Go Bowling is the consumer-facing brand of the bowling industry.
Its website, GoBowling.com, is the go-to site for consumers to learn more about the sport of bowling, including information about 2,000 bowling centers around the country.
The site helps fans find local bowling centers, promotional offers, bowling video tips, and other bowling information.
Also, Go Bowling is the entitlement sponsor for the Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, a NASCAR legacy track.
The brand previously has been an entitlement sponsor at Kansas (Ka.) Speedway and Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, as well as a sponsor for several teams at various levels of the sport including Stewart-Haas Racing.
Richmond Raceway and the bowling industry partnered to host the PWBA Tour Championship from 2017-2019.
2021 NASCAR SeasonAs part of Richmond’s 75th anniversary celebration, Richmond will host its 66th annual spring NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 18 at 3:00 p.m.
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will compete for the second consecutive season on Saturday, April 17 at 1:30 p.m.
The fall NASCAR playoff weekend at Richmond will include three races over two days starting with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Friday, Sept. 10.
Richmond will host a day-night doubleheader with the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 2:30 p.m. and a NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.