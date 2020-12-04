Richmond's 75tth anniversary celebration begins in 2021

Bulldozers, the first one driven by Richard Petty, begin digging up the track immediately following the race.

Richmond was ready to host its first race on the new configuration on Sept. 11, 1988.

“I’ve dreamed of this day, giving our great Virginia fans a track like this. They’re the best,” said Sawyer on Richmond’s opening day 1988.

Three years later, Richmond would put on its first race under the lights. On Sept. 7, 1991, Harry Gant, wrote his name in the track’s record books, winning the first Cup Series night race in Richmond history.

On Sept. 11, 1999, future three-time Cup champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer, Tony Stewart captured the first of his 49 Cup victories.

Through the years, Stewart has praised the track saying, “It just doesn’t get any better than Richmond Raceway. It’s the ultimate in short-track racing, and doesn’t get any more exciting than that. This is where my first victory came. Richmond is always going to be special for me.”

Richmond’s modern history is known for its competitive chaos on and off the track.

On May 3, 2008, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kyle Busch had late-race contact leading to Clint Bowyer winning his first race at the track.