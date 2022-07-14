Riggs, Borst and Sellers are in a three-way title battle

SOUTH BOSTON - The battle for the South Boston Speedway NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division championship is taking on a new intensity.

What had been a somewhat comfortable points lead for Layne Riggs has dwindled, and the championship chase has suddenly become a close contest among three drivers.

Riggs was involved in an incident in the 200-lap race on July 2 and was left with a 23rd-place finish.

Jacob Borst, who was second in the point standings, finished second in the race.

Defending NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion and defending South Boston Speedway champion Peyton Sellers finished third in the race.

Borst gained 21 points on Riggs and Sellers gained 20 points on the division points leader.

Heading into the twin 50-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races Saturday night, Riggs holds a six-point lead over Borst and a eight-point edge over Sellers.

While the results of the July 2 event benefited both Borst and Sellers, it was Sellers who reaped the most benefit.

Sellers was in the hunt for the track championship but was somewhat at the edge of the title picture. Now he is squarely in contention for the title along with Borst.

“We kind of reset a little bit,” Sellers said.

“I had a bad race the first event of the year and got wrecked off of turn two. That was our mulligan. He (Riggs) used his mulligan July 2. You throw Jacob (Borst) in the mix and he’s doggone good too.

"It (the championship chase) will be interesting these last few races.”

Sellers has had strong showings in his last three starts at the speedway. with a pair of second-place finishes and a third-place showing.

Borst has finished in the top three in three of his last four starts, one of which was a win.

Riggs has won two of his last four starts at the 4/10ths-mile oval.

With four event nights, three of which will be twin-race events, and a total of seven races remaining, there is plenty of opportunity for a lot to happen before the season ends.

Six races are on this weekend's card.

Twin 50-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division will highlight the action.

Also included are a 50-lap race for the Limited Sportsman Division, twin 15-lap races for the Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Hornets Division.

Grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m., qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Joe Chandler is the Public Relations Director at South Boston Speedway.