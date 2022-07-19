Riggs scores a sweep at South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON - Layne Riggs moved another step closer to claiming the South Boston Speedway NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division title with a sweep of the twin 50-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division races.

Riggs, of Bahama, N.C., grabbed the lead from Jacob Borst of Elon, N.C. on the final lap and edged Borst by .217 of a second to win the first 50-lap race.

After starting ninth in the second race as the result of an inversion among the top finishers from the opening race, Riggs quickly sped to the front of the field, passing Bruce Anderson of South Boston for the lead with 24 laps to go.

From there, Riggs led the rest of the way, pulling away from runner-up Camden Gullie of Durham, N.C. by 1.208 seconds.

“This was two big wins for us,” Riggs said after the sweep that ran his season win total at South Boston Speedway to nine victories in 13 starts.

“I feel like our car is back. We’ve kind of struggled since the 200-lap race on July 2 and a little before that with bad luck or getting wrecked or something. Tonight, the cards fell our way.''

Borst led 49 of the 50 laps.

Defending NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion and six-time South Boston Speedway titleholder Peyton Sellers of Danville finished third in the first race with Gullie and Conner Jones of Fredericksburg rounding out the top five finishers.

Anderson finished third in the second race in what was his best effort of the season while racing a limited schedule.

Chris Denny of Timberlake, N.C. and Terry Dease of Oxford, N.C. rounded out the top five finishers in the second race.

Borst and Sellers were involved in early-race accidents, but both returned to finish the race, although both were many laps down.

Sellers finished 10th and Borst finished 11th.

There were two lead changes among three drivers in the second race.

BARNES wins Limited Sportsman race

Kyle Barnes of Draper continued his recent domination of the Limited Sportsman Division by winning a 50-lap series race.

While Barnes scored his third straight win and his fourth win in the past five races, it was perhaps his most difficult victory of the season.

Barnes started 11th in the 13-car field, and while several drivers swapped the lead and positions at the front of the field, Barnes picked them off one-by-one.

He took the lead from Ronald Renfrow on the 30th circuit and led the final 21 laps, besting Carter Russo of Rougemont, N.C. by 1.568 seconds.

Renfrow, making his first start at 4/10th-mile oval, finished third with Drew Dawson of Nathalie and Jason Myers of Hurt completing the top five finishers.

There were five lead changes among five drivers in the race that was slowed by two caution periods.

Crews, Layne split Pure Stock doubleheader

Nathan Crews of Long Island, Va. and Johnny Layne of Halifax, Virginia split wins in twin 15-lap Pure Stock Division races.

In the first race, Crews took the lead from Scott Phillips of Halifax with two laps to go and edged Phillips by a car length for the win.

Layne finished third with Zach Reaves of South Boston and Andrew Turner rounding out the top five finishers.

Layne started second in the second race, got a good jump on the initial start, and held off Crews by .207 of a second to pick up the win.

Phillips, Zach Reaves and Andrea Ruotolo rounded out the top five finishers.

Crews’ win in the opening race was his fifth of the season.

Layne’s win was his fourth of the season.

Currin claims Hornets Division victory

Kevin Currin of Chase City won the 20-lap Hornets Division race, edging runner-up Kendall Milam by almost a second.

The win was the fourth win of the season for Currin in seven starts.

Dillon Davis of Nathalie, Steven Layne of Nathalie and Jason DeCarlo of Chase City completed the top five finishers.

Currin took the lead from Layne with nine laps to go and led the rest of the way.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Joe Chandler is the Public Relations Director at South Boston Speedway.