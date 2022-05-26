Riptide travels to Greensboro for competition

Known as “America’s Swim Instructor,” more than a million youth learn to swim every year at the YMCA.

Once completing swim lessons, many youth enjoy the water for the rest of their lives.

For those who want to take their swimming to an even higher level, the Franklin County Family YMCA offers competitive swimming with the Riptide swim team.

Last weekend, 11 swimmers traveled to Greensboro to represent the Riptide swim team at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in the YBAC Spring Invitational.

Swimmers were able to compete in a long course, 50-meter pool, most for the first time.

In the past Riptide swimmers have only been able to compete in short course, 25-yard pools.

The opportunity to go and compete at the same venue and in the same pool where a month prior at the Phillips 66 International Team Trials, one world record and two American records were broken, was something that not only motivated the Riptide swimmers, but is an experience that will be cherished for a long time, YMCA Aquatics Director Kameron Kitts said.

“The swimmers performed well and set baseline times to work towards improving over the summer as they continue their summer long-course season,'' Kitts said.

The Riptide swim team is the natural progression from Safety Around Water and Y Swim Lessons, encouraging (youth) to continue their love of swimming while providing an ideal environment for cognitive, physical and social-emotional development.

“Through our competitive aquatics program, participants experience achievement, feel a sense of belonging and build supportive relationships.,'' Kitts said.

Nationally, the YMCA is a leader in competitive swimming and has been for more than 100 years when the first national YMCA swimming records were filed in 1907.

Today, more than 60,000 athletes, 2,100 registered coaches and 5,100 trained officials are part of competitive swimming and diving at the YMCA.

Additionally, 1,200 YMCAs have competitive aquatics programs and more than 250 YMCAs have a Masters Swim Program.

To get involved in the Riptide swim team, contact (540)489-9622 or info@franklincountyymca.org.