Roanoke ends Ferrum's season in semifinals

SALEM - No. 4 seed Roanoke College outscored No. 9 seed Ferrum College, 32-6, in the second stanza Tuesday in a 30-point, 88-58 triumph in the semifinals of the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's basketball tournament semifinals at the Cregger Center.

With the win, its second this season over Ferrum, Roanoke (10-3) advances to the championship game opposite No. 2 seed University of Lynchburg, an 87-75 winner over No. 7 seed Washington and Lee University in the semifinals.

Ferrum's season ends with the loss.

The Panthers (2-10) trailed by six points, 16-10, after the first quarter. The Maroons' second-stanza surge produced a 32-point, 48-16 advantage at intermission.

Roanoke outscored Ferrum 26-22 in the third period to make the count 74-38.

Ferrum won the fourth quarter 20-14.

Roanoke converted 46.8% (36 of 77) of its shots from the field as opposed to Ferrum's 40% (22 of 55) shooting clip.

The Maroons won the rebounding battle, 48-27.

Roanoke distributed 21 assists to Ferrum's eight.