Roanoke rallies to maroon Panthers, 7-4

SALEM—Roanoke College scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday night for a 7-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball victory over Ferrum College at Salem Memorial Baseball Stadium.

The Panthers’ loss is their third in a row.

Roanoke’s rally enabled the Maroons to break a stalemate at 3.

The Panthers (10-8, 1-4) manufactured their final run in the top of the ninth courtesy of an RBI ground out by Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County). Jaden Johnson scored from third on the play.

Roanoke (9-9, 1-4 ODAC), which evened its overall record with the win, tallied its initial run in the bottom of the first.

Ferrum squared the score in the top of the second on Justin Brady’s RBI ground out that brought Bryce Thacker home.

The Maroons broke the deadlock with two runs in the bottom of the third before the Panthers tied the count at 3 after single-run rallies in the fifth and sixth with Davis Yeaman and Clayton Michael scoring those runs.

Jonny Wall’s two-run home run accounted for Roanoke’s runs in the last of the third.

Wall was 2 of 2 with three RBIs. His home run stood as Roanoke’s lone extra base hit.

Michael was 3 of 4 with a double, the Panthers’ lone extra base hit, and he scored a run.

Thacker (0-1), working in relief, was charged with the loss. In 1 1/3 innings, he surrended one hit, two walks and an earned run, while striking out two.

Ferrum outhit Roanoke, 10-9, and each team was charged with an error.

Royals sweep Panthers

in ODAC doubleheaderFERRUM—Eastern Mennonite produced five, multiple-run rallies and defeated Ferrum College, 15-5, in the first game of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball doubleheader Saturday at W.B. Adams Field.

The Royals took the second game, 18-9, to complete the sweep.

Eastern Mennonite scored three runs in the first, two in the fifth, two in the seventh, four in the eighth and four in the ninth.

The Royals hit three of their four home runs in the ninth inning.

Ferrum countered with a run in the first, two in the third and two in the seventh.

The score was even at 3 through four innings. Eastern Mennonite’s two-run rally in the fifth proved to be a game-winning one.

Nick Funk’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first drove in Dylan Sereno with the Panthers’ first run. Justin Brady’s two RBI double down the right-field line in the third squared the count.

Eastern Mennonite collected nine extra-base hits: four doubles, a triple and four home runs.

Jaylon Lee belted two doubles, a triple and a home run. He was 4 of 6 at the plate and was a single shy of hitting for the cycle.

Lee scored five runs and drove in three.

Also for the Royals, Ray Tricarico and Ethan Spraker each smack a double, Brett Lindsey belted two home runs and Gage Riddick hit a homer.

Funk was 2 of 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.



Panthers starter Will Davis (2-3) was tagged with the loss. He surrendered six hits, a walk and three earned runs, while striking out 10.

In the second game, Eastern Mennonite (7-9, 4-1 ODAC) scored the first 12 runs, 10 of which the Royals manufactured in the top of the third inning.

Ferrum did score three runs in the last of the third before the Royals responded with a six-run surge, tallying two in the fourth and four in the sixth for an 18-3 advantage.

The Panthers rallied for five runs in the last of the seventh and one in the bottom of the ninth.

Eastern Mennonite totaled 20 hits to Ferrum’s nine and won despite committing two errors to Ferrum’s one.

Former Franklin County prep standout Logan Mason, an Eastern Mennonite sophomore, was 1 of 5 with two runs and three RBIs.

A utility player, Mason saw action in leftfield and at second base.

Eastern Mennonite employed five pitchers.

Starter Jon Sawyers (2-0) worked the required five innings to earn the win, allowing five hits, four walks and three runs, all earned, and a hit batsman, while striking out nine. He faced 25 batters.

Ferrum used six pitchers.

Starter Brady Owen (0-1) was tagged with the loss. In two innings, he permitted six hits, one of which was a home run by Jaylon Lee, two walks and five runs, all earned.

Eastern Mennonite smacked three doubles—two by Ethan Spraker and one by Brett Lindsay.

Also, Lee produced two sacrifice flies and Jordan Jones stole two bases.

Six players drove in multiple runs and three others each drove in one.

The Panthers registered four doubles—one each by Davis Yeaman, Ozzie Torres, Bryce Thacker and Kyle Ramsey—and a triple by Bryce Long.

Yeaman and Thacker each drove in two runs, while Torres, Ramsey and Benjamin Thomas each drove in one.

Justin Brady stole a base.

Ferrum turned two double plays.