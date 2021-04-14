Roanoke secures early lead, survives Ferrum rally

SALEM - Roanoke College used a six-run first inning surge to claim an early lead and a three-run rally in the bottom of the eighth to withstand a Ferrum College rally Tuesday for an 11-7 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball victory over the Panthers at Salem Memorial Ballpark.
With the win, the Maroons (18-7, 11-3), who led from wire-to-wire, sweep the regular-season conference series, 2-0.
Roanoke took an 8-3 lead into the top of the eight, but was forced to absorb a four-run rally by the Panthers (5-16, 2-10 ODAC), who suffered their third straight loss.
The rally enabled Ferrum to cut the deficit to a run, 8-7, but Roanoke was able to tally the game's last three run in the bottom of the eighth.
The Panthers brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth and had the tying run on deck in the ninth.
Roanoke outhit Ferrum, 13-8, and benefited from four Panthers errors, while committing one defensive miscue.
"It was not the result we wanted, but our players continue to improve and compete,'' Ferrum skipper Ryan Brittle said.
Roanoke sophomore-hander Will Turner (5-0), a former Franklin County prep standout, worked three innings of shut-out relief to earn the victory.
Turner, the second of five pitchers employed by the Maroons, retired nine of the 10 batters he faced. He walked one and struck out one.
Turner threw 29 pitches, 19 of which were strikes.
Turner, who has appeared in 10 games this season, leads the ODAC in wins and ranks nationally in NCAA Division III in that statistical category.
Josh Dawson earned a save by tossing 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He walked two and struck out two.
Ferrum starter Carlton Reed (1-5), a junior right-hander, was tagged with the loss. He lasted seven innings.
Reed surrendered 11 hits, two walks and nine runs, seven of which were earned. He walked two, hit a batter and struck out two.
Reed, who departed the mound in the eighth inning, faced 35 batters. He threw 101 pitches, 63 of which were strikes.
Senior right-hander Jacob Tomlin tossed an inning of relief and permitted two hits, three walks and two runs, both of which were earned.
Tomlin, who does not employ a traditional, overhand delivery, faced seven batters. He threw 30 pitches, 15 of which were strikes.
The Maroons' victory is their fourth in a row, their seventh in their last eight games and their 13th at home.
Trailing 6-0, the Panthers produced single runs in the top of the second and the top of the third.
Roanoke responded with a two-run fourth to return the spread to six runs, 8-2. Then, Ferrum manufactured a run in its half of the sixth.
Benjamin Thomas paced the Panthers with two hits, including a double. He scored twice, drove in a run and stole two bases.
Defensively, Thomas was part of the game's lone double play.
Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County), Josh Greenway (sacrifice fly, RBI), Justin Brady (RBI), Blake Boggs (double, sacrifice, RBI)), Clayton Michael (RBI) and Darden Eure-Parrish (double) each collected a hit for Ferrum.
Mason Staz led Roanoke with three hits, including a double. He scored three times and drove in a run.
Will Smith (two RBIs), Carter Plunkett (two RBIs) and Gavin Kendrick (double) each recorded two hits and Conner Butler (double, RBI), Johnny Wall (two RBIs), Cale Agee (two RBIs) and Tyler De Mero each registered a hit.
Ferrum is scheduled to play ODAC rival Bridgewater College Thursday at 5 p.m. at W.B. Adams Field.
Saturday, the Panthers entertain conference foe Washington and Lee University in a doubleheader. Start times are noon and 3 p.m.
The first game of the twin bill is Ferrum's Senior Day contest.
Today's scheduled home non-league game against Averett University has been canceled.