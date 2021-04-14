Roanoke secures early lead, survives Ferrum rally

SALEM - Roanoke College used a six-run first inning surge to claim an early lead and a three-run rally in the bottom of the eighth to withstand a Ferrum College rally Tuesday for an 11-7 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball victory over the Panthers at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

With the win, the Maroons (18-7, 11-3), who led from wire-to-wire, sweep the regular-season conference series, 2-0.

Roanoke took an 8-3 lead into the top of the eight, but was forced to absorb a four-run rally by the Panthers (5-16, 2-10 ODAC), who suffered their third straight loss.

The rally enabled Ferrum to cut the deficit to a run, 8-7, but Roanoke was able to tally the game's last three run in the bottom of the eighth.

The Panthers brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth and had the tying run on deck in the ninth.

Roanoke outhit Ferrum, 13-8, and benefited from four Panthers errors, while committing one defensive miscue.

"It was not the result we wanted, but our players continue to improve and compete,'' Ferrum skipper Ryan Brittle said.

Roanoke sophomore-hander Will Turner (5-0), a former Franklin County prep standout, worked three innings of shut-out relief to earn the victory.