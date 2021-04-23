Roanoke sweeps Ferrum in final home doubleheader

Six extra base hits—three doubles and three home runs—proved to be pivotal in Roanoke’s triumph.

Ferrum led 2-0 after scoring single runs in the first and second frames and the Panthers broke a stalemate at 2 after producing a five-run third.

Trailing 7-2, the Marrons rallied for seven unanswered runs—two each in the fourth and fifth and three in the sixth to convert the deficit into a 9-7 edge.

Ferrum manufactured its final run in the bottom of the sixth.

In the last of the seventh, the Panthers brought the game-winning run to the plate with two outs before the Maroons retired the side.

Rachel Sirbaugh, Katie Houle and Jordyn DiFava each hit a double for the Maroons, while Shanan Hester, Katie Houle and Meagen Evans each smacked a home run.

Ferrum collected four extra base hits: a double by Swaney, a triple by Hamlett and home runs by Lyndsey Sears and Skyla Strohm.

Swaney was 2 of 3 with two runs and an RBI, Sears was 2 of 2 with four RBI.

Sears (2-2) was charged with the loss after working the game’s first five innings. Erin Nelson worked in relief.