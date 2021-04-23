Roanoke sweeps Ferrum in final home doubleheader

FERRUM—Roanoke College earned its seventh and eighth Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball wins of the season Tuesday by sweeping a league doubleheader from Ferrum College at American National Bank Field.
The Maroons (15-7, 8-4 ODAC) won the first game, 7-5, and claimed the second contest, 9-8, after rallying from a five-run deficit after three innings.
Ferrum is 1-8 this season in one-run games.
Roanoke ranks fourth the conference standings, while Ferrum (14-20, 5-11 ODAC), which has lost three straight games, is eighth.
The top eight teams qualify for the league’s postseason tournament.
Roanoke is coached by Mike Mitchell, a Ferrum alumnus and former Panthers baseball player.
The Panthers do hold a victory over the Maroons this season; the win was claimed during a non-conference match-up in a regular-season tournament played at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.
Roanoke avenged that loss with a 5-4 win during the second day of the four-team tournament.
To date, its three wins over Ferrum are by four runs.
In the first game, the Panthers scored first in their half of the first inning courtesy of a Bayley Cunningham single.
But, Roanoke responded with six unanswered runs—four in the second and one each in the third and fourth—to build a 6-1 edge.
Ferrum closed the gap to 6-4 after tallying single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth.
Each team tallied its last run in the seventh.
Roanoke outhit Ferrum 14-12, Six of its hits were doubles.
The Maroons benefited from two Panthers errors, while committing one defensive miscue.
Ferrum countered with four doubles, two by Skyler Swaney and one each by Keri Hamlett and Kassie Widner.
Hamlett was 3 of 4 with a run and stolen base, while Swaney was 2 of 4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base and Tori Scott was 2 of 4 with two runs and an RBI.
Former Franklin County standout Breanna Weaver, a freshman second baseman, drove in the Panthers’ seventh-inning run with a base hit.
The Panthers brought the game-winning run to the plate with two outs in the seventh.
Starting pitcher Ashton Lambeth (5-8) was charged wit the loss. She worked 3 2/3 innings.
Roanoke starter Jada Karnes (10-2) earned a complete-game victory featuring five strikeouts.
In the second game, the Maroons doubled the Panthers’ hit total (14 to 7) and won despite committing three errors, while Ferrum played error-free defense.
Six extra base hits—three doubles and three home runs—proved to be pivotal in Roanoke’s triumph.
Ferrum led 2-0 after scoring single runs in the first and second frames and the Panthers broke a stalemate at 2 after producing a five-run third.
Trailing 7-2, the Marrons rallied for seven unanswered runs—two each in the fourth and fifth and three in the sixth to convert the deficit into a 9-7 edge.
Ferrum manufactured its final run in the bottom of the sixth.
In the last of the seventh, the Panthers brought the game-winning run to the plate with two outs before the Maroons retired the side.
Rachel Sirbaugh, Katie Houle and Jordyn DiFava each hit a double for the Maroons, while Shanan Hester, Katie Houle and Meagen Evans each smacked a home run.
Ferrum collected four extra base hits: a double by Swaney, a triple by Hamlett and home runs by Lyndsey Sears and Skyla Strohm.
Swaney was 2 of 3 with two runs and an RBI, Sears was 2 of 2 with four RBI.
Sears (2-2) was charged with the loss after working the game’s first five innings. Erin Nelson worked in relief.
Evans (1-0) pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief for Roanoke and was awarded the victory for her showing.
Swaney and Hamlett combined for eight hits in the doubleheader, each with four and Hamlett stole three bases to raise her total this season to 24 and 79 for her career.
Ferrum concludes regular-season play Sunday in Lynchburg with a doubleheader against ODAC rival Randolph College.
The first game starts at 2 p.m.
CIRCLING THE BASES: Tuesday’s doubleheader marked Ferrum’s last two home games of the season because scheduled doubleheaders at American National Bank Field against Randolph-Macon College (Saturday) and Mary Baldwin University (Tuesday, April 27) have been canceled.
Ferrum finishes 7-9 at home this season.