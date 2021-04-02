Roanoke tops Ferrum in ODAC match

SALEM — Six players, each with one goal, accounted for Roanoke College’s scoring Tuesday as the Maroons bested Ferrum College, 6-2, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey match at Kerr Stadium.

The Maroons tallied half of their goals in the first quarter and led 5-0 before the Panthers prevented the shutout in the third period.

Roanoke (4-2, 4-2 ODAC) scored its three, first-quarter goals in the first six minutes of the match.

Caroline Diehl, Katherine Martin and Lauren Heffron scored the goals for the Maroons.

The Maroons pushed the spread to 4-0 after a second-stanza goal by Claudia Roncone and 5-0 after a goal by Emilee Wooten in the third period.

The Panthers (0-7, 0-7 ODAC) got goals from Tatianna Roberts and Dominique Harper in the third and fourth quarters.

Ferrum had failed to score in 10 quarters over three matches prior to Roberts’ goal.

Each of Ferrum’s goals was produced without the aid of an assist.

Saige Bullock finished the scoring for Roanoke with 55 seconds left in the match.

Ferrum has lost 18 straight matches dating to the 2019 season.