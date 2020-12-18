Roanoke Valley Christian rallies to top CHA

Roanoke Valley Christian rallied from a six-point deficit and was five points in arrears on multiple occasions in the third quarter for a 63-52 boys varsity basketball victory over Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) Tuesday on the Knights’ home floor.
The Eagles (1-3), who won for the first time this season, trailed by six points, 44-38, with 2:38 showing in the third period, then they responded with a 14-0 run that extended into the final frame and produced an eight-point, 52-44, edge with 4:33 remaining.
From that point, Roanoke Valley Christian, a Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) rival of CHA’s outscored the Knights (0-2) 11-8 to secure the victory.
CHA dressed and played only five players.
The Eagles pulled to within two points, 44-42, with 1:24 left in the third period, then they squared the count with 1:06 showing.
Roanoke Valley Christian swished a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left in the quarter to move in front for good.
The Knights led 18-13 after the first quarter and 28-27 at intermission.
The score was 31-30 in favor of the Knights at the 6:42 mark of the third quarter.
Roanoke Valley Christian tallied 36 of its points in the second half and held CHA to 24.
The Eagles converted 25 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and were 8 of 12 (67 percent) from the free-throw line.
Asa Long tallied a game-best 29 points for the Eagles. He made 12 field goals, four of which were treys.
Long scored 11 of 14 first-half points in the first quarter and 12 of his 15 second-half points in the third frame.
Garrett Hopkins finished with 19 points; he made eight field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer.
The Eagles dressed eight players. All eight saw action and seven of those players contributed points to the victory.
Also scoring were Logan Gutierez with six points, Noah Gay with five and Josh Wooten and Ezra Long each with two.
CHA made 18 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and was 12 of 16 (75 percent) from the free-throw line.
Evan Lawrence and Matthew Craighead each tallied 16 points to pace the Knights.
Also scoring were Malachi Hoyle with 11 points and Luke Divers with nine.
Lawrence swished two 3-pointers, while Hoyle and Divers each hit one.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!