Roanoke Valley Christian rallies to top CHA

Roanoke Valley Christian rallied from a six-point deficit and was five points in arrears on multiple occasions in the third quarter for a 63-52 boys varsity basketball victory over Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) Tuesday on the Knights’ home floor.

The Eagles (1-3), who won for the first time this season, trailed by six points, 44-38, with 2:38 showing in the third period, then they responded with a 14-0 run that extended into the final frame and produced an eight-point, 52-44, edge with 4:33 remaining.

From that point, Roanoke Valley Christian, a Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) rival of CHA’s outscored the Knights (0-2) 11-8 to secure the victory.

CHA dressed and played only five players.

The Eagles pulled to within two points, 44-42, with 1:24 left in the third period, then they squared the count with 1:06 showing.

Roanoke Valley Christian swished a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left in the quarter to move in front for good.

The Knights led 18-13 after the first quarter and 28-27 at intermission.

The score was 31-30 in favor of the Knights at the 6:42 mark of the third quarter.