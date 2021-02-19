Robertson is invited to Dodgers' major-league camp

The Eagles defeated Lord Botetourt, 30-23, in their opener and fell to Pulaski County, 40-35.

Panthers indoor track squads earn four top 10 finishes

LEXINGTON—Ferrum College’s men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams claimed six top 10 showings in the 2021 VMI Winter Classic at the VMI Corps Physical Training Facility.

Eight members of the men’s team and three members of the women’s squad competed in the meet.

The Panthers competed on the first day of the meet, but didn’t return for the second day because of inclement weather, Ferrum head coach Mark White said.

Earning top 10 finishes for the men’s team were Domonique Veney (sixth in the 1,000 meters), Clay Smith (seventh in the 1,000 meters), Jake Dilaurio (eighth in the 1,000 meters)and Dazon Harrison (10th in the 400 meters).

Claiming top 10 finishes for the women’s squad were Genesis Pineiro (fourth in the 1,000 meters) and Escarlen Vasquez (ninth in the 1,000 meters).

Also in the 400 meters, Seth Shaffer was 15th, Alberto Pineiro was 16th and Quvadus Spratley was 20th.