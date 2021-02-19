Robertson is invited to Dodgers' major-league camp

The Los Angeles Dodgers, the reigning World Series champion, have invited former Franklin County prep star and James Madison University right-hander Nick Robertson to their spring training camp.
Robertson is one of 30-non roster invitees who will join the players on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster in camp.
Robertson was a seventh-round draft choice of the club following his red-shirt sophomore year at JMU in 2019.
Robertson began his professional career in Ogden, Utah—the Dodgers’ rookie league affiliate in the Pioneer League, and also pitched in the Arizona Fall League.
In Ogden, Robertson pitched in relief and was 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA (earned run average) with one save. In 11 innings, he permitted seven hits and three runs, all of which were earned, while striking out 16 and walking one.
In the Arizona Fall League, he was 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 5.1 innings over five games.
Robertson yielded two hits and an unearned run, while striking out seven and walking none.
In his final year at JMU, Robertson received All-Colonial Athletic Association accolades after posting a 5-1 record with eight saves and a 1.01 ERA.
Cooper, Shorter win regional track titlesVIRGINIA BEACH—Franklin County juniors Kylie Cooper and Addie Shorter claimed individual championships in Monday’s Class 6 Region A indoor track and field meet at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Cooper won the girls 1,600-meter (mile) run and placed second in the girls 1,000-meter run.
Shorter was victorious in the 3,200-meter (2-mile) run.
Both have qualified for Monday’s Class 6 state indoor track and field meet.
Also earning state-qualifying berths are senior Bryson Chrisman, who finished second in the boys shot put, and sophomore Nathan Atchue, who claimed third place in the boys 3,200-meter run.
The Virginia Beach Sports Center is hosting the state meet.
FCHS’s boys and girls squads each placed eighth in the regional meet.
Class 6 state wrestling is SundayVIRGINIA BEACH- The Virginia High School League Class 6 state wrestling tournament scheduled for today has been postponed because of inclement weather and reset for Sunday at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex.
Franklin County wrestlers Landon Church (regional champion, 220 pounds), Shane Shepherd (regional runner-up, 126 pounds) and Owen Donald (regional runner-up, 285 pounds) have earned state tournament berths.
Three Eagles wrestlers are state alternates based on their third and fourth place finishes in Monday’s Region A tournament: Robbie Knott (third place, 145 pounds), Alex Baumberger (third place, 152 pounds) and Lee Whitlow (fourth place, 106 pounds).
FCHS finished fourth in the regional tournament.
Class 6 state swimming is postponed
STAFFORD—The Class 6 state boys and girls swimming and diving meet, which was postponed from earlier this month, has been postponed for a second time.
The Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Complex in Stafford is still the site for the one-day meet; however, instead of today, it will be staged Thursday, Feb. 25.
The decision to postpone the event was made with the safety of competitors, coaches, officials, and meet management team in mind, officials from the Virginia High School League (VHSL) said in a press release.
“Each of our postponements require a tremendous amount of coordination between league staff and the venue directors to find dates based on the availability of those facilities,” said VHSL Assistant Director Shawn Knight.
“ We appreciate our venues willingness and flexibility to work with us to host our championships,’’ Knight said.
Sophomore Mallorie Teer has qualified for Franklin County in the girls 100 backstroke based on her fourth-place finish in that event in the regionals, which were staged earlier this month.
Ferrum announces schedule changes
FERRUM—Ferrum College has canceled two upcoming athletic events, a women’s basketball game and a men’s and women’s swimming meet.
The Panthers were scheduled to entertain Bridgewater College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball contest Saturday afternoon at William P. Swartz Gymnasium, but the game has been canceled.
The Panthers’ men’s and women’s swimming teams had a meet at Hollins University in Roanoke that was to include Southern Virginia University on Saturday, but the meet has been canceled.
A Sunday home men’s and women’s swimming dual against Bridgewater was postponed.
The Panthers play ODAC rival Roanoke College Monday at Swartz Gym at 7 p.m.
The ODAC men’s and women’s swimming championships are slated for Friday, March 5 and Sunday, March 7 at Liberty University in Lynchburg—the University of Lynchburg is the host school.
YMCA stages fundraising Swim-a-thon
Franklin County Family YMCA is hosting a Swim-a-thon Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 22-23 to raise funds for the Riptide swim team.
Riptide swimmers will be reaching out to community members to secure pledges for new equipment
“Swimmers can get pledges from anywhere. Pledges can be made by family, friends, parents, co-workers or local businesses. The goal is to be creative and get as many pledged as possible, but the swimmers are encouraged to raise at least $100,’’ said Kameron Kitts, Franklin County YMCA aquatics director.
To maximize its impact and to include all of the community, the YMCA also is looking for volunteers to help count lengths swam.
The swim takes place during the team’s normal practice times and different prizes are awarded to swimmers who make it to at least 100 lengths and to those that make all 200 lengths.
The swimmer who secures the most donations wins the grand prize.
After the Swim-a-thon, swimmers have one week to collect their pledges.
“The money raised during the event will go to improving the Riptide experience. The team’s current goals are to upgrade the touchpads and purchase bleachers for seating during swim meets,’’ Kitts said.
For information or to volunteer for the event, call Kitts, (540) 489-9622 or contact him by email: kkitts@franklinCountyymca.org .
Jayvee girls finish season
Franklin County’s girls junior varsity basketball team finished an abbreviated 2020-21 season with a 26-18 loss to Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium, Friday, Feb. 5.
The contest was the Eagles’ lone home game this season.
FCHS finished with a 1-2 record; FCHS lost each of its last two games.
The Eagles defeated Lord Botetourt, 30-23, in their opener and fell to Pulaski County, 40-35.
Panthers indoor track squads earn four top 10 finishes
LEXINGTON—Ferrum College’s men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams claimed six top 10 showings in the 2021 VMI Winter Classic at the VMI Corps Physical Training Facility.
Eight members of the men’s team and three members of the women’s squad competed in the meet.
The Panthers competed on the first day of the meet, but didn’t return for the second day because of inclement weather, Ferrum head coach Mark White said.
Earning top 10 finishes for the men’s team were Domonique Veney (sixth in the 1,000 meters), Clay Smith (seventh in the 1,000 meters), Jake Dilaurio (eighth in the 1,000 meters)and Dazon Harrison (10th in the 400 meters).
Claiming top 10 finishes for the women’s squad were Genesis Pineiro (fourth in the 1,000 meters) and Escarlen Vasquez (ninth in the 1,000 meters).
Also in the 400 meters, Seth Shaffer was 15th, Alberto Pineiro was 16th and Quvadus Spratley was 20th.
“I was glad some of our athletes got to compete on (the first day), but disappointed they all didn’t get to. The weather was just not cooperating and I didn’t feel comfortable getting on the bus to go back on (the second day),’’ White said.
“I was happy with some of our performances on (the first day). We are getting better, which is what at this point.
“We just want to finish indoor (season) on a high note and transition into outdoor (season),’’ White said.
VMI’s Trent Whittaker, a former Franklin County prep standout in cross country and indoor and outdoor track, ran a leg for the Keydets’ victorious 4x400 meter men’s relay team. The quartet’s winning time was 3:18.63.
Also, Whittaker, a sophomore, placed fourth in the men’s 800 meter run in 1:59.12.
Ferrum returns to action Saturday in the Finn Pincus D3 Invitational, hosted by Roanoke College in Salem.