CINCINNATI, Ohio—Former Franklin County and James Madison University pitcher Nick Robertson has been promoted to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team that selected him in the seventh round of major league baseball’s 2019 amateur draft.

Robertson made his major league debut in Wednesday night’s 8-6 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark.

Robertson worked two innings of no-hit relief. He surrendered no walks and struck out three.

Robertson was one of six pitchers employed by the Dodgers (35-27).

Cincinnati scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to break a stalemate at 6 that was produced after each team had tallied all of its previous runs in the first three innings.

Will Benson’s two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth was the difference maker.

Cincinnati’s win is its second of the series.

The Dodgers led 6-2 after 2 1/2 innings.

Then, the Reds squared the count by manufacturing four runs in the bottom of the third.

Cincinnati outhit Los Angeles, 13-8, and committed the game’s lone error.

Robertson was pitching for the Dodgers’ Class AAA team in Oklahoma City when he received his promotion.

Robertson, 24, was 2-0 with a 2.13 earned-run-average (ERA). He held opposing hitters to a .185 batting average and was 7 of 7 in save opportunities.

Robertson boasted a 37.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate and had limited opponents home runs to 0.36 per nine innings.

Robertson, a 2016 Franklin County graduate, is expected to be used in middle relief. His fastball has been clocked in the mid 90s, topping out at 99 mph.

Robertson, who is in his fourth season with the Dodgers organization, has a combined 5-7 record with a 3.50 ERA with 210 strikeouts in 167.1 innings (132 games).

As a third-year sophomore at James Madison in 2019, Robertson earned first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) honors. He was 5-1 with eight saves and a 1.01 ERA that year.