Robertson is returning to Tulsa for start of 2022 campaign

TULSA, Okla.—Former Franklin County prep star Nick Robertson is returning to Tusla, the Class AA affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin his third year of professional baseball.

Tusla’s 2022 season begins Friday with a three-game road swing. A six-game homestand follows starting Tuesday (April 12).

Robertson has appeared in 55 games and has pitched 75 innings in his two professional seasons. There was no minor league baseball played in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has struck out 86 batters and has a career earned run average (ERA) of 3.12.

The bulk of his work came last year in Tulsa—he appeared in 39 games with a 2-4 record and a 3.53 ERA.

In 58.2 innings, Robertson struck out 63.

Roberterson, a right-hander, was drafted by the Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2019 amateur draft (221st selection) following a stellar, three-year college career at James Madison University; he was a red-shirt sophomore that year.

In his final year at James Madison, Robertson earned All-Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) accolades after posting a 5-1 record with eight saves and a 1.01 ERA.

Robertson began his professional career in Ogden, Utah with the Dodgers’ rookie league club in the Pioneer League, and he pitched in the Arizona Fall League in 2019.

Tulsa competes in the Northern Division of the Central League.

The Dodgers’ Class AAA team is in Oklahoma City.

FAMILIAR NAMES: Former Ferrum College pitcher Hunter Peck and former Liberty University infielder Will Wagner have been assigned to the Houston Astros’ High-A club, the Asheville (N.C.) Tourists.

Included among Oklahoma City’s pitchers is Bobby Wahl, who as a prep standout at West Springfield pitched against Franklin County in the Group AAA state quarterfinals in 2010.

According to the club’s roster, Wahl is on the temporary inactive list.

Wahl, 30, was drafted in 2013 by the Oakland A’s in the fifth round (161st overall pick).

Following his high school career, Wahl pitched in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) at Mississippi.

He made his major league debut on May 3, 2017.

At the major league level, he has pitched in 17 games, all in relief, and has an 0-2 record with a 7.63 ERA. In 15 innings, Wahl has 16 strikeouts.

In 2018, he was chosen to the Pacific Coast League All-Star team while playing for the Nashville Sounds.

Los Angeles invited Wahl to is spring training camp as a non-roster player.

This is Wahl’s second season in Oklahoma City.