Robertson tosses perfect frame in spring training

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.—Former Franklin County and James Madison University star right-hander Nick Robertson worked one inning of relief for the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in a major-league spring training game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday.

Robertson, a seventh-round draft choice of the Dodgers following his red-shirt sophomore year at James Madison in 2019, pitched a perfect fifth frame in a contest that ended after seven innings with the score deadlocked at 1.

Robertson, the third of six pitchers employed by the Dodgers, faced three batters—he struck out two and retired one on a ground out.

Robertson began his professional career in Ogden, Utah—the Dodgers’ rookie league affiliate in the Pioneer League, and also pitched in the Arizona Fall League.

In Ogden, Robertson pitched in relief and was 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA (earned run average) with one save. In 11 innings, he permitted seven hits and three runs, all of which were earned, while striking out 16 and walking one.

In the Arizona Fall League, he was 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 5.1 innings over five games.

Robertson yielded two hits and an unearned run, while striking out seven and walking none.

In his final year at JMU, Robertson received All-Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) accolades after posting a 5-1 record with eight saves and a 1.01 ERA.