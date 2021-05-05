Robertson tournament returns after a year’s absence

ROANOKE - The 37th edition of the Scott Robertson Memorial golf tournament is set for May 21-23 at Roanoke Country Club.

Like most all local and area sporting events, the tournament was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(Our tournament) was overwhelmed with applicants…Within 48 hours of applications being available, we had received 50 applications. This year, we had a waiting list for almost every division, in every qualifier,’’ tournament official Debbie Ferguson said in a prepared statement.

A first tournament qualifier was staged at Quail Creek Country Club in Naples, Fla., April 10.

The qualifier attracted 50 participants in three divisions and six players earned berths in the tournament field, Ferguson said.

A first local qualifier was contested recently at Roanoke Country Club where 10 tournament bids were on the line.

A final qualifier is set for May 19 at Roanoke Country Club.

Ferguson said she “anticipates that 42 players will compete’’ for berths in the tournament’s premier division: boys 15-18.