Rodgers is named ODAC Director of Championships

FOREST — The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) has added Isaiah Rodgers to the conference office staff as its new Director of Championships.

Rodgers, a former football standout for league member Emory & Henry College (E&H), replaces Bethany Dannelly, who returns to her alma mater as the associate athletic director at Washington and Lee University following five years with the ODAC.

“I am excited to have Isaiah back in the ODAC,” said Brad Bankston, the league’s commissioner. “He interned in our office two years ago and made an instant impression on our membership. His close ties to the conference are an added bonus to his extensive background in event management, attained while in graduate school.

“(Rodgers) is the perfect fit to carry on the great work we have done with our championships structure, student-athlete engagement, and professional development programming. We look forward to his arrival,” Bankston said.

Rodgers returns to the ODAC following two years at Springfield (Mass.) College (Mass.) where he earned a masters of education with a concentration in athletic administration.

He served as the graduate associate athletic administrator for the Pride where he gained valuable experience in a number of areas including event management and scheduling, marketing and promotions, fan engagement, student-athlete mentorship, and graphic design.

Rodgers trained and supervised Springfield’s student worker staff and was integral in the planning and fulfillment of special events including the NEWMAC track and field championships, Springfield Hall of Fame Weekend, the Spalding Hoophall Classic in 2019 and 2020, and NCAA team send-offs and celebrations.