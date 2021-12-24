Rogers returns to Hawkins Gym with Knights by his side

Thomas Dale head boys varsity basketball coach Keyode Rogers doesn’t need a GPS to find Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

He’s been there before.

In fact, the second-year Knights coach was in charge of the gym’s main tenant for two seasons.

Thomas Dale, the last team to win the Class 6 Region A championship, opens play Tuesday in the McDonald’s Christmas Classic against Class 5 stalwart Patrick Henry at 5 p.m.

The Eagles (3-3) face Class 6 Region A foe Cosby at 7 p.m., and on Wednesday they play Rogers’ club a 5 p.m. contest between the Patriots and the Titans.

Rogers has faced his old club before.

En route to the region title and a berth in the state tournament in 2020, the Knights bested the Eagles in the region quarterfinals on their home floor.

Rogers was 24-24 in his two seasons at FCHS’s helm: 15-9 in 2013-2014, 9-15 in 2014-2015. He came to FCHS following a head coaching stint at Orange County.

As a prep standout at Class 3 Magna Vista, Rogers played on a state championship team in 1988 that defeated the Eagles in the regular season and ended Liberty-Bedford’s bid for a Group AA title three-peat.

During his college career at Concord (W.Va.) University, Rogers was a teammate of former Eagles All-State performer Lewis Muse.

FCHS hired Rogers in May 2013 to replace Lloyd Church as head coach. Rogers guided Orange County for six years and during his term the school competed in Group AA and Group AAA.

At FCHS, Rogers oversaw the Eagles’ move from the Western Valley District to the Piedmont District.

In his final season as coach, the Eagles defeated a Martinsville team that won the Class 2 state championship and a George Washington-Danville squad that reached the state semifinals in Class 4.

Current Eagles assistant coach Jamie Wright was a Rogers assistant.

FCHS reached the state quarterfinals in Class 6 in 2018 and 2019 under current sideline boss Tom Hering.

In 2018, the Eagles lost to W.T. Wodson, which won the state championship that year, and in 2019, they fell to Frank Cox.

FCHS and Thomas Dale had established a rivalry prior to Rogers’ arrival, however.

In 2018, the Eagles defeated the Knights for the final Class 6 Conference 3 championship at Hawkins Gym.

The Eagles would defeat Woodbridge in the opening round of the regionals to secure their state-tournament berth. They would lose to Landstown in the regional semifinals and defeat C.D. Hylton in the third-place game.

All three of those games were contested at Hawkins Gym.

In 2019, the Eagles defeated the Knights in the semifinals of the Class 6 Region B tournament at Hawkins Gym, then they became a four-time regional runner-up with a loss to James River-Midlothian in the title contest.

Before moving to Thomas Dale, Rogers was part of a coaching staff that guided Lloyd C. Bird to the Class 5 state title. The head coach of that team was former Patrick Henry prep standout Troy Manns.

Rogers is a past Region A Coach of the Year.

TIP-INS: Hidden Valley edged the Eagles, 73-72, in a non-district contest Monday night in Roanoke for its first win of the season.

Jordan Hering swished two 3-pointers for the Eagles in the game’s waning seconds.

The two teams were a combined 16 of 18 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter: the Eagles were 6 of 6, the Titans were 10 of 12.

With the win, Hidden Valley avenged a 16-point, 73-57, loss to FCHS.

The Titans led from wire-to-wire; they scored the game’s first seven points. They broke a 9-9 stalemate with an 8-0 run in the first quarter, a surge that featured two 3-point field goals.

On two occasions in the second stanza, Hidden Valley led by 13 points (28-15 and 32-19).

FCHS pulled to within two points twice (44-42, 46-44) inthe third period, but by the end of the stanza, the Eagles were down by seven (54-47).

Hidden Valley led by eight points twice (63-55, 65-57) and nine points once (71-62) in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles scored 45 of their 72 points in the second and fourth frames. The Titans’ scoring was consistent: 17 points in the first quarter, 18 in the second, 19 in the third and 19 in the fourth.

Hidden Valley made 26 field goals, seven of which were 3-pointers, and was 14 of 20 (70%) from the free-throw line.

Six players, each of whom hit at least one 3-pointer, scored for Hidden Valley, four of whom finished in double figures.

Tyus Johnson netted a game-best 22 points, while Hunter Whitaker tallied 17, Braxton Dunnings scored 13 and Joey Strong had 10.

The Eagles converted 27 field goals, six of which were 3-pointers, and were 12 of 16 (75%) from the free-throw line.

Three players accounted for the Eagles’ 3-pointers.

Haven Mullins led FCHS with 21 points and Rylan McGhee totaled 17.

Hering finished with 11 and Nasir Holland scored 10.

TIP-INS II: Last week, FCHS opened Blue Ridge District play with a 51-28 triumph over Staunton River.

The Eagles trailed 13-12 early in the second stanza before producing a 25-0 surge that did not end until early in the third period.

FCHS led by 20 points (33-13) at halftime, by 28 points (47-19) after three quarters and by 30 points (51-21) with 5:49 remaining.

The Golden Eagles were limited to 10 field goals and were 5 of 8 (62.5%) from the free-throw line.

Jared Steele led Staunton River with a game-best 13 points. He made all three of his team’s 3-point field goals.

The Eagles converted 21 field goals and were 5 of 8 (62.5%) from the free-throw line.

Ten players contributed points to FCHS’s win.

Eli Foutz paced the Eagles with 11 points and Hering added 10.

Hering swished two 3-pointers, while Foutz and Jonas Stockton each hit one.