Rouse is 2020 Big Green recipient

FERRUM – Senior offensive lineman Cade Rouse is the 2020 recipient of the Big Green Award.

The award is presented annually by Ferrum College’s football program to the senior who best demonstrates the qualities of courage, hustle and desire as a role model to their teammates.

Rouse (6 feet, 260) hails from Rural Retreat and is a former player at the high school there.

Rouse played in 16 games during his Ferrum career.

This past season, Rouse was part of an offensive line unit that aided in the production of 111 points (22.2 points-per-game) and 1,789 yards of offense (357.8 yards-per-game).

Rouse is the second offensive lineman in as many years to win the award—he follows former All-American Jordan Patti on the list of recipients which stands at 55.

The Big Green Award, given since 1971 serves as a memorial to the seven former Ferrum football players and former Panthers assistant coach Rick Tolley, all of whom perished in the Marshall (W.Va.) University plane crash, Nov.14, 1970.

Those seven players were part of Ferrum’s 1968 junior college national championship team.