Rouse, Sheehan are honored for academics.

FERRUM—Seniors Cade Rouse and Jack Sheehan, both of whom played football for Ferrum College during a campaign that was pushed back to the spring semester because of COVID-19, have been selected to the College Sports Information Directors (CoSIDA) Academic All-District football team for 2020-21.
Both are first-team honorees and both are eligible for Academic All-America accolades.
Rouse and Sheehan are honored in District 5 which encompasses the states of Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee and United States territory of Puerto Rico.
Rouse, an offensive lineman who hails from Rural Retreat, played football for four years and earned second-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honors this season.
Also, he is the 2020 recipient of the Big Green Award, given annually by the football team to the senior who best demonstrates the qualities of “courage, hustle and desire’’ as a role model for his fellow teammates.
The award honors the seven former Ferrum players and former assistant coach Rick Tolley, all of whom perished in an airplane crash Nov. 14, 1970 while competing for Marshall (W.Va.) University.
Tolley was the Thundering Herd’s head coach and the seven players were members of the Panthers’ 1968 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national championship team.
Sheehan, a senior kicker, played one year of football and four years of lacrosse and in 2021, those seasons overlapped.
In fact on one Saturday, Sheehan played football against ODAC rival Hampden-Sydney College in the afternoon and lacrosse in the evening against Tigers. Both outings were at Hampden-Sydney.
Sheehan, who hails from State College, Pa., earned second-team all-conference laurels in football, and was the 2021 recipient of Ferrum College’s President’s Cup.
ODAC AWARDS: Women’s soccer standout Alex Mattson is Ferrum’s 2021 nominee for the Marjorie Berkley Award, presented annually by the ODAC.
Washington and Lee University volleyball player Courtney Berry is this year’s award winner.
Other nominees are Erin Fitzpatrick (track and field) of Bridgewater College. Megan Breidigan (soccer) of Eastern Mennonite University, Allyson Steadman (softball) of Emory & Henry College, Ellen Druebbisch (tennis) of the University of Lynchburg, Rebecca Hensley (softball) of Roanoke College and Isabella Morande (field hockey) of Shenandoah University.
Baseball star Josh Greenway is Ferrum’s 2021 nominee for the Harry G. “Doc” Jopson Award, given annually by the ODAC.
Hampden-Sydney football player Tyler Howerton is this year’s recipient.
Other nominees are Jaylon Lee (baseball) of Eastern Mennonite, C.J. Poulsen (soccer) of Emory & Henry, Tyler Gallagher (lacrosse) of Lynchburg, Jack Fishwick (tennis) of Roanoke, Jack Massie (football) of Shenandoah and Danny Lynch (swimming) of Washington and Lee.
Established in 1984 and 1981, the Berkley and Jopson awards are given each spring “to member institution seniors and conference sports participants who exhibit the highest athletic, academic and extra-curricular achievements,’’ according to a conference release.
Berkley began her college teaching career at Lynchburg and later moved to Holllins University where she coached tennis, field hockey and soccer and was the school’s athletic director for 30 years.
Jopson taught and coached at Bridgewater and started the Eagles’ cross country and track and field programs.
He led the Eagles to ODAC indoor track and field championships in 1979, 1980 and 1981 and conference outdoor track and field titles in 1978, 1979, 1980 and 1981.