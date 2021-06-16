Rouse, Sheehan are honored for academics.

FERRUM—Seniors Cade Rouse and Jack Sheehan, both of whom played football for Ferrum College during a campaign that was pushed back to the spring semester because of COVID-19, have been selected to the College Sports Information Directors (CoSIDA) Academic All-District football team for 2020-21.

Both are first-team honorees and both are eligible for Academic All-America accolades.

Rouse and Sheehan are honored in District 5 which encompasses the states of Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee and United States territory of Puerto Rico.

Rouse, an offensive lineman who hails from Rural Retreat, played football for four years and earned second-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honors this season.

Also, he is the 2020 recipient of the Big Green Award, given annually by the football team to the senior who best demonstrates the qualities of “courage, hustle and desire’’ as a role model for his fellow teammates.

The award honors the seven former Ferrum players and former assistant coach Rick Tolley, all of whom perished in an airplane crash Nov. 14, 1970 while competing for Marshall (W.Va.) University.