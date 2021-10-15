Royals claim first win of season at Panthers' expense

HARRISONBURG—Three players accounted for the scoring Wednesday as Eastern Mennonite University’s men’s soccer team claimed its first win of the season, 4-0 over Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contest.

The Royals (1-4 in the ODAC, 1-12 overall) stopped a 16-match losing streak with the triumph.

Eastern Mennonite entered Wednesday’s match with 29 losses and one tie in its last 30 encounters.

The Panthers have lost five matches this season by shutout.

Ferrum’s setback is its fourth in a row, all in conference play.

The Royals tallied two goals in each half.

Ford DeVault netted his team’s first two goals: at 2:29 and 26:51 of the match.

In the second half, Cole Ours and Baelin Watson scored for the Royals at 53:12 and 85:47.

All four of Eastern Mennonite’s goals were produced by an assist.

The Panthers (1-4 in the ODAC, 2-10 overall) held edges in shots (19-15) and corner kicks (8-1) at match’s end, but the Royals had one more shot on goal (8-7).