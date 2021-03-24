Royals sweep Panthers in volleyball

FERRUM—Eastern Mennonite University claimed two closely contested sets and one with relative ease last week for a 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball victory over Ferrum College in the Panthers’ home opener at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Set scores were 25-21, 25-23, 25-14.
The Royals’ win is their first this season, while the Panthers remain with a victory to their credit.
Eastern Mennonite (1-2, 1-2 ODAC) got a ace from Megan Miller on set point to capture the first set.
In the second set, the count was even at 23 when Miller returned to the service line and delivered the two points the Royals needed to extend their lead.
Kills by Heather Phelps and Andrea Troyer were netted by those serves.
In the deciding set, Eastern Mennonite used an 8-0 surge to turn a two-point, 9-7 edge into a 10-point advantage.
From there, the Royals outscored the Panthers (0-3, 0-3 ODAC) 8-7 to claim victory.
Hannah Johnson paced Eastern Mennonite with a match-best 11 kills, while Tori Wigley distributed 35 assists and Paris Hutchinson netted eight kills and seven digs.
Also, Sarah East tallied nine digs and Bethany Shultz served three aces.
Chemaiya Jordan led the Panthers with six kills, while Ashlynn Willoughby finished the match with five kills and Arielle Tritt passed out 16 assists.
Former Franklin County standout Alexandra Christoff, a Ferrum freshman, totaled a match-best 10 digs and served three aces and Morgan McCoy collected eight digs.
“Even with all the ups and downs, I was fairly pleased with the first and second sets. We were able to put together a few of the things we have been concentrating on in practice, even with the new line-up,’’ Panthers head coach Ruthanne Duffy said.
“We have got to focus on becoming more consistent and continuing to work on the little things on the floor because we have a ton of potential when we execute.’’
Eastern Mennonite finished the match with advantages in hitting percentage (.276 to .052), blocks (4.0 to 0.0) and aces (10 to 6). Digs were even at 29.
Ferrum returns to action Thursday against conference foe Guilford (N.C.) College.
Match time is 6:30 p.m. in Greensboro, N.C.
Bridgewater edges Ferrum in field hockey, 2-1FERRUM—Karinne Moyer tallied both of her team’s goals Friday as Bridgewater College edged Ferrum College, 2-1, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey match at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Each of the match’s three goals was scored after intermission.
The Eagles (3-1, 3-1 ODAC) led 2-0 before the Panthers (0-4, 0-4 ODAC) prevented the shutout when Sierra Hines scored courtesy of a Tatianna Roberts assist with two seconds left in the contest.
Moyer netted her goals at 32:43 and 45:22. Both were unassisted.
Bridgewater outshot Ferrum 22-3 and held advantages in shots on goal (13-1) and penalty corners (8-1) at match’s end.
“We didn’t get the result we wanted; however, I was really proud of our focus and total team effort,’’ Panthers head coach Carrie Austin said.
“We talked about a shift in our energy and playing for each other, and we absolutely did that for the entire game. It was great to see that pay off with a beautiful goal in the final seconds.’’
Bridgewater goalkeeper Brooke Hamm (3-1) played all 60 minutes and collected no saves.
Ferrum counterpart Mia Holmes (0-4) saw 60 minutes of action and recorded 11 saves.
Equestrian team competes against Washington and Lee, Hollins
LEXINGTON—Ferrum College’s equestrian team continued its spring 2021 season Sunday at the Washington and Lee University and Hollins University Horse Show, staged at the Virginia Horse Center.
Junior Hattie Rieck’s second-place showing in Introductory Equitation proved to be Ferrum’s best finish.
Freshman Saige Stuart-Hughes placed third in Intermediate Fences and fifth in Intermediate Flat.
Senior Lindsay Koogler came in fifth in Limit Flat, while sophomore Grace Howell was fifth in Limit Fences and senior Emma Williams was fifth in Novice Equitation.
“We are so grateful for the opportunity to be competing this year. Our riders have been working hard to improve their skills and each time we get out there, we are showing improvement.’’ Ferrum head coach Margaret Cornwell said.
Ferrum’s next competition is the Virginia Tech Horse Show in Blacksburg Sunday.