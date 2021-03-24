Royals sweep Panthers in volleyball

Chemaiya Jordan led the Panthers with six kills, while Ashlynn Willoughby finished the match with five kills and Arielle Tritt passed out 16 assists.

Former Franklin County standout Alexandra Christoff, a Ferrum freshman, totaled a match-best 10 digs and served three aces and Morgan McCoy collected eight digs.

“Even with all the ups and downs, I was fairly pleased with the first and second sets. We were able to put together a few of the things we have been concentrating on in practice, even with the new line-up,’’ Panthers head coach Ruthanne Duffy said.

“We have got to focus on becoming more consistent and continuing to work on the little things on the floor because we have a ton of potential when we execute.’’

Eastern Mennonite finished the match with advantages in hitting percentage (.276 to .052), blocks (4.0 to 0.0) and aces (10 to 6). Digs were even at 29.

Ferrum returns to action Thursday against conference foe Guilford (N.C.) College.

Match time is 6:30 p.m. in Greensboro, N.C.