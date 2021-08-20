Ruotolo serves as racer, sponsor at SBS Saturday

SOUTH BOSTON - There is a smile on Andrea Ruotolo’s face much of the time when he is competing at South Boston Speedway (SBS).
For Ruotolo, who was born and raised just outside of Naples, Italy, competing in the speedway’s Budweiser Hornets Division is about one thing – having fun.
“It’s a hobby,” Ruotolo said.
“It’s just for fun. Some people race because they want to be somebody. For me, it’s a little bit different. Working six days a week and sometimes at night you really don’t have time for yourself. It’s just something I like.
“I’m happy to be there racing,” he said.
"Coming from a different country, you come here and you do your thing and then you start getting involved in something that you dream to do. I love what I'm doing. It's fun and that's how it's got to be. The moment that I'm going to get upset and not have fun anymore, that's when I should not race anymore."
The South Boston resident is best-known as the owner of Italian Delight Family Restaurant which is sponsoring Saturday night’s event.
Ruotolo will occupy a unique dual role as event sponsor and a competitor in the 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race
In addition , Ruotolo sponsors the car Austin Thaxton of South Boston that races in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division.
Ruotolo began racing in the Budweiser Hornets Division in 2018, making three starts that season.
It was a tough start, with Ruotolo being involved in a wreck in one race and having the engine in his car expire in another outing. For some people that would be enough to make them want to quit. It was not that way for Ruotolo.
“I wasn’t as frustrated as other people would be,” Ruotolo said.
“It was a new thing for me. When you do something new, something you see other people do, when you do it, it makes you happy with yourself.”
Ruotolo returned to the 4/10-mile oval in 2019, raced the full schedule of events in the Budweiser Hornets Division and earned five top-five finishes in a dozen starts.
The 2021 season is Ruotolo’s best season thus far, with top-five finishes in all eight starts. That is good enough to put him in fourth place in the championship point standings. He sits only 13 points out of third place with two points races remaining
Ruotolo said he is pleased with what he has accomplished thus far this season, but added he is a little disappointed at the same time.
“What I’m doing is still a blast,” Ruotolo said.
“Honestly, I’m a little disappointed right now because I’m starting to be competitive. The first four or five races I was fifth, fifth, fifth, fourth, fifth. I’ve been fifth, fourth, second, and third in the last race. I’m up there now.
"Now I’m kind of one of the big ones in my division. For the past two or three races I feel like a win is close. I want to win, and I’m going to try to win.”
Ruotolo said he is looking at possibly moving up to another division in the future.
“We’re already talking about jumping up a division and doing something different, maybe Limited, maybe Pure Stock,” he said.
“Limited is doable. Pure Stock is definitely doable. Late Model, I don’t think so. It’s going to be too much. I think Late Model is out of my league.”
Gullie sees a win coming his way
SOUTH BOSTON -Camden Gullie says a win is coming his way soon.
The Durham, N.C. resident, one in a group of talented, young NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division drivers making an impact at SBS this season, has scored a pair of top-five finishes and has finished no worse than seventh in four of his last five starts.
Gullie’s consistency in the division this season gives him the feeling a win could come any time now. He has recorded three top-five finishes and 10 top-10 finishes in his 14 starts heading into Saturday night's event
His best finish of the season has been a second-place finish in the second race of a twin-race division feature on May 15.
“We’ve been really consistent,” Gullie said.
“We put a lot of hours in at the shop during the week. We feel like if we keep that up, we have a shot at a win. Races are won during the week at the shop with all of the hard work. Our team puts in a lot of hard work, and I definitely feel like a win is coming soon.”
Gullie ranks fourth in series points. He is 26 points out of third place and has an opportunity to climb higher in the championship standings.
Gullie’s statistics and his top-five standing in the track point standings reflect his successful effort.
“I think it’s just hard work, dedication and consistency,” Gullie said when asked about the key to his success this season.
“I think it’s hard work every week at the shop by all of the guys helping me on the car and all of the hard work that my crew chief, J.D. Jones, has put in. I couldn’t do without these guys, and, of course, my mom and dad who support me each week.”
Gullie said the season has been a successful one.
“I feel like we’ve had a really good season here at South Boston Speedway.”
“We’ve had very consistent finishes. We finished second one weekend and have had consistent finishes. If we stay on top of our game and keep having these consistent finishes, I feel a win will follow.”
Gullie, now in his third season of racing in the Late Model Stock Car Division , is competing in his first full season at the track.
In 2019 he finished 10th in points competing on the CARS Tour and had top10 finishes in two starts at SBS. He logged one top-10 finish in three starts on the CARS Tour in 2020.
Gullie said he is a little surprised at the level of success he has enjoyed at the 4/10-mile oval this season.
“I feel like we have surprised ourselves just in how consistent we have been up here against some of the best Late Model Stock Car drivers,” Gullie said.
“We came into the season hoping to get some consistent finishes. That’s what we’ve done. That is what has put us in contention for the championship at the end of the year.
"It’s going to be hard to catch Peyton Sellers, but I feel we have a chance to at least finish second in the points if we can continue having consistent finishes.”
Editor's Note: Joe Chandler is the Public Relations Director at South Boston Speedway.