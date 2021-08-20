Ruotolo serves as racer, sponsor at SBS Saturday

Ruotolo began racing in the Budweiser Hornets Division in 2018, making three starts that season.

It was a tough start, with Ruotolo being involved in a wreck in one race and having the engine in his car expire in another outing. For some people that would be enough to make them want to quit. It was not that way for Ruotolo.

“I wasn’t as frustrated as other people would be,” Ruotolo said.

“It was a new thing for me. When you do something new, something you see other people do, when you do it, it makes you happy with yourself.”

Ruotolo returned to the 4/10-mile oval in 2019, raced the full schedule of events in the Budweiser Hornets Division and earned five top-five finishes in a dozen starts.

The 2021 season is Ruotolo’s best season thus far, with top-five finishes in all eight starts. That is good enough to put him in fourth place in the championship point standings. He sits only 13 points out of third place with two points races remaining

Ruotolo said he is pleased with what he has accomplished thus far this season, but added he is a little disappointed at the same time.

“What I’m doing is still a blast,” Ruotolo said.