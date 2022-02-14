RVCS withstands rally, ends Knights' season in tournament

MADISON HEIGHTS - Roanoke Valley Christian School (RVCS) edged Christian Heritage Academy (CHA), 36-34, in the semifinals of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) South Region middle school boys basketball tournament.

The Knights (14-2) end their 2022 season with the loss.

CHA trailed by 11 points, 28-17, at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Knights rallied in the final frame, a stanza they won 17-8.

Roanoke Valley Christian led by five points, 11-6, at the end of the opening quarter.

CHA claimed the second stanza, 8-5, to cut the deficit to two points, 16-14 at intermission.

The Eagles captured the third period, 12-3, to build their double-digit advantage.

Jacob Mioduszewski paced Roanoke Valley Christian with a game-best 15 points.

Chase Arrington and Luke Mason each netted 10 points to lead the Knights.

Also scoring were Hayden Craig with eight points, Jayden Martin with five and Hunter Manning with one.

SMLCA wins middle school region title

MADISON HEIGHTS – Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) outscored Roanoke Valley Christian School, 32-11, after intermission Saturday for a 41-29 win in the championship game of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) South Region middle school boys basketball tournament.

The Eagles led 18-9 at intermission. They broke a stalemate at 4 after the opening quarter by taking the second stanza, 14-5.

The Ospreys erased the deficit with a 16-6 third period surge.

Leading 25-24, SMLCA secured the championship by taking the final frame, 16-5.

Four players scored for Roanoke Valley Christian.

Jacob Mioduszewski led the Eagles with 11 points.

Three other players combined for 18 points.

Robert Robertson paced SMLCA with 15 points and Isaiah Keep tallied 11.

Also scoring were Mason Fogarty with eight points, Ryan Canipe with three, Walker Dellis with two and Will Boyer with one.

Fogarty netted six points by swishing two 3-pointers.

Robertson completed a double-double with 10 rebounds.

SMLCA’s six scores all are freshman, while Roanoke Valley Christian’s line-up featured two eighth graders and one seventh graders.

The Ospreys converted 30% (11 of 37) of their shots from the field; they were 3 of 14 (21%) from the 3-point arc and 15 of 21 (71%) from the free-throw line.

Roanoke Valley Christian was 1 of 7 (14%) from the free-throw line.

There is no VACA state tournament in the middle school division, thus the seasons for both teams ended following Saturday's contest.