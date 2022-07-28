Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame activities are this weekend

SALEM—Former major leaguer and Class of 2000 inductee George Canale is the guest speaker for the 2022 Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame’s Hot Stove Banquet and Induction Ceremony.

The event is Sunday at the Salem Civic Center.

Canale, who hails from Roanoke, was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth round of the 1986 major league baseball draft and played for the organization from 1986 to 1991 and was called up to the majors twice.

In 1989 while with the Brewers’ American Association affiliate, Canale ranked first in the league in games, triples, putouts, assists and fielding percentage. Also, he batted .278 with 18 home runs and 71 RBIs.

From 1992-1999, Canale played for the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals, Cleveland Indians/Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, in the Italian League and in Tawain and Korea.

Canale retired from baseball in 1999.

Canale’ baseball roots date to his youth playing for the Roanokers in the Cave Spring National Little League and he moved into the Cave Spring Dixie League at age 13.

Canale played high school baseball for Cave Spring and American Legion Baseball for Roanoke Post 3 South.

Canale signed with Virginia Tech and played for the Hokies from 1984-1986.

While at Virginia Tech, Canale set a new career home run record, equaled the single-season home run standard and established a new career RBI mark.

This year’s banquet is the Hall of Fame’s 30th—it was christened in 1991 and inducted five individuals at its first banquet in 1992.

This year’s induction class is comprised of Eric Altizer, Ryan Gilleland, Tyler Lumsden, Doug Pence and the late Keith Mayhew of Ferrum College.

On Saturday at the Last Inning Seniors Games, the HOF will present the Ray Bellamy Award and scholarships honoring deceased members Posey Oyler and Kelvin Bowles.

Representing Franklin County are players Corbin Bower, Riley Hill and Isaiah Hughes and head coach Barry Shelton.

Representing Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) are Nathan Karnes, Eli Phillips, Ben Roberson and Carson Wagner and head coach Tanner Holt.