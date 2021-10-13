 Skip to main content
Salem shuts out Franklin County jayvees
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Salem shuts out Franklin County jayvees

Propelled by a four-touchdown first half, Salem shut out Franklin County, 35-0, in a non-district junior varsity football game Monday night at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Spartans led 28-0 at intermission and scored their final touchdown via the rush in the final, 10-minute frame.

The Eagles, playing their second Monday night game of the season, were playing for the first time since defeating Hidden Valley, 31-13, in a non-district contest in Roanoke last month.

FCHS (3-2), which saw a three-game winning streak end with the loss, suffered its second shut-out setback of the season, both at home.

FCHS opens Blue Ridge District play Thursday against William Byrd.

Kickoff at Robert A. (Bob) Patterson Stadium is 6 p.m.

Celtics rout Ospreys, 44-8VINTON—Roanoke Catholic claimed its first football victory of the fall 2021 season Friday, 44-8, over Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) at Vinyard Park.

The Ospreys (0-3), a first-year program, scored their first points in program history in the setback.

Counting a first-game forfeit, the score in a forfeited game is 2-0, the Ospreys have been outscored 73-8 in their three games.

The Celtics are 1-6.

SMLCA finishes a five-game regular season with games at Fishburne Military Academy on Friday and at home on Saturday, Oct. 23 against South Wake (N.C.).

