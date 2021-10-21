Salem's scoring surges stop Eagles

The Eagles prevented the shutout when Foutz completed a 40-yard scoring strike to Jamerise Holland in the fourth quarter. Salem, which had scored the game's first 35 points, responded with a 14-point, game-ending surge.

Because the spread surpassed the 30-point mark on two occasions in the second half, a running clock was employed.

Salem, William Fleming and Lord Botetourt, the Eagles' opponent on Oct. 29 at home, all had deep playoff runs in the spring, and FCHS is playing them in succession.

"... (Football) is an unforgiving game. Football is real It doesn't care about your feelings,'' Eagles' sideline boss J.R. Edwards said.

Edwards is a former Salem assistant and was on the losing end of the Eagles' last triumph in the series.

"We've got to line up against a really good Fleming team and play again Friday. Nothing is going to stop that,'' Edwards said.

Cam Leftwich led rushed for 200 yards and four TDs for the Spartans.

Leftwich scores were consecutive ones on rushes that covered 18, 39, 62 and 38 yards.