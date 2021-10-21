Salem's scoring surges stop Eagles

SALEM - Franklin County got caught up in a recent scoring surge by reigning Class 4 state champion Salem Tuesday night.
The Spartans hung 55 points on long-time rival and Ridge Ridge District foe Pulaski County in their preceding game, and they had opportunities to reach and/or surpass the half century mark against the Eagles.
Salem (6-1) settled for a 49-7 non-district triumph to remain undefeated.
After squaring its record with a 41-23 rout of Blue Ridge District rival William Byrd, the Eagles (3-4) fell below the .500 mark with the loss.
The Eagles were playing their second game in eight days. That stretch ends Friday with a visit to district foe William Fleming, which reached the Class 5 state semifinals this past spring.
So were the Eagles' fresh for the task. Salem was off last Friday.
"I think the energy was there,'' Eagles starting quarterback Eli Foutz said. "I felt fine.
"Against Byrd, our starters were able to get out (of the game) pretty quick. That's not a reason why we lost.''
Salem led 14-0 at halftime after scoring a pair of touchdowns - one in the first quarter, the other in the second stanza.
The Spartans tallied 35 points after intermission - 21 in the third period, 14 in the final frame.
The Eagles prevented the shutout when Foutz completed a 40-yard scoring strike to Jamerise Holland in the fourth quarter. Salem, which had scored the game's first 35 points, responded with a 14-point, game-ending surge.
Because the spread surpassed the 30-point mark on two occasions in the second half, a running clock was employed.
Salem, William Fleming and Lord Botetourt, the Eagles' opponent on Oct. 29 at home, all had deep playoff runs in the spring, and FCHS is playing them in succession.
"... (Football) is an unforgiving game. Football is real It doesn't care about your feelings,'' Eagles' sideline boss J.R. Edwards said.
Edwards is a former Salem assistant and was on the losing end of the Eagles' last triumph in the series.
"We've got to line up against a really good Fleming team and play again Friday. Nothing is going to stop that,'' Edwards said.
Cam Leftwich led rushed for 200 yards and four TDs for the Spartans.
Leftwich scores were consecutive ones on rushes that covered 18, 39, 62 and 38 yards.
Chauncey Logan caught a 19-yard scoring strike in the first quarter that provided the Spartans with a lead they'd never surrender. In the fourth quarter, he intercepted a Foutz pass and returned it 35 yards for a TD.
Foutz has had two interceptions returned for TDs this season.
Jayveon Jones ran for a seven-yard score in the final stanza.
Salem totaled 14 first downs, one of which it earned on a fake punt, and rushed for 322 yards.
The Spartans generated 413 yards of offense.
The Eagles were limited to 42 yards rushing and 154 yards of offense.
Foutz was 10 of 23 passing with the one TD and the one interception.
Salem leads a 23-game series, 19-4, and has more that doubled FCHS's scoring output in set, 589-432.
All four of FCHS's wins in the series have been achieved at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field, its last win was earned in 2011.
FCHS first played the Spartans at Salem Stadium-Wills White Field in 198 and it has yet to win at the venue. Its first visit was a loss, its second visit was a shut-out loss (42-0) in 1990 and it absorbed setbacks in 1991, 2010, 2012, 2014 (shutout), 2017 (shutout), 2019 and 2021.
Don Holter, Salem's head coach, is a former FCHS assistant and was on the Eagles' staff when they earned their first postseason berth in 2002.