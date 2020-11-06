Salvation Army to place kettles at area stores

The familiar sounds of bells ringing at area stores have returned once again.

The Salvation Army has red kettles at businesses throughout area, including Roses Discount Store in Rocky Mount, and starting Nov. 15, red kettles will be added at Walmart, Kroger in Rocky Mount and Westlake, as well as Food Lion in Rocky Mount and Eastlake, collecting donations through Nov. 24.

With the exception of 12 cents of every dollar, which goes to help other Salvation Army projects, the money collected stays in Franklin County.

Donations help provide for people in need to pay electric, housing, food, clothing and heating bills, along with motel stays for domestic violence victims. Last year, the Franklin County service unit bought more than $7,000 in clothing for public school children in need.

This year, because of COVID-19, the group’s needs have grown and the funds are limited, according to Beth Wooten, chair of the service unit.

Donations can be made at one of the red kettle locations or by sending a check to the Franklin County Service Unit of the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 161, Glade Hill, VA 24092.