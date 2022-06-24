Sandlot Football registration is open

The camp’s morning session breaks at noon for an hour and during that period, campers can either eat a lunch that they bring or leave to get food and come back.

Wrestling camps are set for Ferrum

FERRUM - The Iron Wrestling Club has scheduled two camps on Ferrum College's campus.

The first camp, which runs from July 20-23, is for advanced middle school (grades 6-8) and high school (grades 9-12) wrestlers.

The second camp, which runs from Aug. 2-5 is for advanced high school wrestlers (grades 9-12).

Each camp will be capped at 30 participants to ensure that each camper receives instruction from coaches and clinicians.

Many current college wrestlers will work these camps along with our clinicians to help participants learn the material, have tough training partners and enjoy their workout time.

Registration is open at https://inronwrestlingcamps.totalcamps.com/About%20Us .

Each camp is open to the first 30 participants to register.

Basketball camp is July 26-28

The Knights Basketball Camp is July 26-28 at Christian Heritage Academy.

The camp is to fifth through 12th grade boys and girls.

Those who register by Monday (June 27) will receive a camp t-shirt.

Knights boys middle school coach is conducting the camp.

Cost is $75.

For information, contact Christy Williams: cwilliams@chaknights.org .

Youth Cheer Clinic is July 25-26