Sandlot Football registration is open

Franklin County Sandlot Football Association is taking registrations for its 2022 season, which runs from August to November.
Sandlot football is for ages 7-12 as of September 30.
Deadline to register is Friday, July 1.
Single player fee is $110 - $95 football fee, $15 recreation fee (unless previously paid during the calendar year).
Fee for two or more players per family is $190, not counting recreation fee, which will be added unless previously paid.
Fee includes equipment rental, jerseys and pictures.
Each participant is responsible for colored mouthpiece, cleats (no metal spikes) and chin strap.
Coaches will contact participants in mid-July regarding important dates and times for physicals, clinics, equipment pick up and practice schedules.
Players are encouraged to sign up early because availability is not guaranteed.
Game start times may be as late at 7:30 p.m.
Games are played in Rocky Mount, Roanoke, Vinton and Botetourt County.
Practices are three to four days a week before school starts and two to three days per week thereafter with an additional game per week.
Information can be obtained by visiting www.fcsandlot.com or by contacting Nathan Angle: fcsfapresident@gmail.com .
Sandlot Cheerleading registration is open
Sandlot Cheerleading squads cheer for local youth football teams, and the program is part of the Franklin County Sandlot Football Association.
Deadline to register is Friday, July 1.
Cost is $55 ($40 cheer fee, $15 recreation fee if not previously paid) and a a maximum of $80 for two or more participants from the same family (plus the $15 recreation fee if not previously paid.)
Fee includes uniforms, pom-poms and pictures.
Each participant is responsible for socks, tennis shoes, turtleneck, leggins and spankies.
Coaches will contact each participant is mid-July regarding equipment pick up and practice schedule.
Practices are once a week with an additional game per week.
Games are played in Rocky Mount, Roanoke, Vinton and Botetourt County.
Game start times may be as late as 7:30 p.m.
For information, contact Jennifer Grubb: fcsandlotfootball@gmail.com .
Mayfield sweeps Grand National Super Series races
CALLAWAY - Former NASCAR Cup Series campaigner Jeremy Mayfield swept a pair of Grand National Super Series races staged Saturday at Franklin County Speedway.
Mayfield bested A.J. Henriksen to claim the victory in each race.
Twelve cars raced for checkered flag in each race.
Henriksen won the pole for the first race, but started sixth after the top six cars were inverted for the initial drop of the green flag.
Mayfield used lapped traffic to help him move his way around Henricksen and into the top spot.
Mayfield, Henricken and a lapped car raced three wide into turn one before Mayfield emerged as the leader.
Rounding out the top five in the first race were Kevin Kromer, Marc Jones and Jason Schue.
Rounding out the top five in the second race were Kromer Josh Phillips and Lauren Butler.
Mayfield would again work his way around lap traffic to get to the front of the field.
Racing returns to FCS Saturday at 7 p.m.
Action is scheduled in these divisions: Late Models, East Coast Flatheads, Mini Stock, Stock 4, Stock 6 and Rookie 4.
TIRE TRACKS: The leaders in FCS's championship points standings are Kyle Dudley (Late Model Sportsman), Jimmy Mullins (Super Street), Daniel Hutson (Mini Stock), Jeff Inman (Stock 6), Brad Holt (Bootleggers), Tanner Young (602 Modifieds), Adam Metzger (Stock 4 and Rookie 4), Zoe Wagner (Power Puff), Wes Givens (Any Car and Destruction Events).
Pickleball tournament is Saturday
The Glow Pickleball Summer Solstice Social is Saturday, June 25 at the Essig Recreation Center
Play is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fee is a $10 donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Bowling tournament is today
Rocky Mount Fire Department Auxiliary is staging a bowling tournament today (Friday, June 24).
The Rocky Mount Bowling Center is hosting the tournament from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Twenty-four four-player teams are needed.
Cost is $100 a team and includes three games and shoe rental.
There will be no refunds.
Concessions will be available for purchase, no outside food or drinks are permitted.
First, second and third-place prizes will be awarded.
Drawings for door prizes and a 50/50 raffle will be held.
Donations are welcome.
To sign up a team, call Laurie Shipman, (540)-493-5597.
Summer showcase camp is June 29
FERRUM - Ferrum College’s baseball staff is conducting a summer showcase camp of Wednesday, June 29 at W.B. Adams Field.
Players from graduating classes in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 can attend.
The camp features a pro-style workout during the first half of the day and conclude with a game.
Lunch will not be provided.
The camp’s morning session breaks at noon for an hour and during that period, campers can either eat a lunch that they bring or leave to get food and come back.
Wrestling camps are set for Ferrum
FERRUM - The Iron Wrestling Club has scheduled two camps on Ferrum College's campus.
The first camp, which runs from July 20-23, is for advanced middle school (grades 6-8) and high school (grades 9-12) wrestlers.
The second camp, which runs from Aug. 2-5 is for advanced high school wrestlers (grades 9-12).
Each camp will be capped at 30 participants to ensure that each camper receives instruction from coaches and clinicians.
Many current college wrestlers will work these camps along with our clinicians to help participants learn the material, have tough training partners and enjoy their workout time.
Registration is open at https://inronwrestlingcamps.totalcamps.com/About%20Us .
Each camp is open to the first 30 participants to register.
Basketball camp is July 26-28
The Knights Basketball Camp is July 26-28 at Christian Heritage Academy.
The camp is to fifth through 12th grade boys and girls.
Those who register by Monday (June 27) will receive a camp t-shirt.
Knights boys middle school coach is conducting the camp.
Cost is $75.
For information, contact Christy Williams: cwilliams@chaknights.org .
Youth Cheer Clinic is July 25-26
The 2022 Franklin County High School Eagle Youth Cheerleading Clinic is scheduled for July 25 and July 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the high school.
Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day.
Cost is $20 for one day or $35 for both days.
Youth ages 4-14 will receive instruction on cheers, dances, stunts and jumps from the Franklin County Eagle Cheerleading squads, and each participant will receive a spirit item for attending.
Parents and guardians must sign a permission form for their children to attend prior to the start of the clinic.
For information, call (540) 483-5332 or email Franklin County head cheerleading coach Marsha Lopez: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .
Brick fundraising campaign continues
The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
HOF nominations are being accepted
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 20 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019 and five from its third class in 2021.