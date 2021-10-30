 Skip to main content
Sandlot playoffs continue today
YOUTH TACKLE FOOTBALL

Sandlot playoffs continue today

Two Franklin County sandlot football teams have postseason games scheduled for today.

In the quarterfinals of the 10U playoffs,  No. 2 seed Franklin County-Tuck  takes on No. 7 seed Botetourt Guy at 1:30 p.m. at Dwight Bogle Stadium.

The winner advances to Tuesday's semifinals at Glenvar against the winner of the match-up between No. 3 seed Vinton-Kotz and No. 6 seed North Roanoke Recreation Club-Ketchum.

Tuesday's semifinal game kicks off at 7:45 p.m.

In the 12U playoffs, No. 6 seed Franklin County-Wright faces No. 3 seed Glenvar-Hutchison  at 9 a.m. at Glenvar.

The winner advances to meet No. 2 seed Vinton-Wheeler in the semifinals Tuesday at Bogle Stadium at 7:45 p.m.

Last Saturday in the 8U playoffs, No. 3 seed North Roanoke Recreation Club bested No. 6 seed Franklin County-Tuck, 41-6, in the quarterfinals.

Today North Roanoke Recreation Club takes on No. 2 seed Salem-Conner at noon at Glenvar.

Sandlot Superbowl games is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6  at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.

