Sandlot playoffs continue today

Two Franklin County sandlot football teams have postseason games scheduled for today.

In the quarterfinals of the 10U playoffs, No. 2 seed Franklin County-Tuck takes on No. 7 seed Botetourt Guy at 1:30 p.m. at Dwight Bogle Stadium.

The winner advances to Tuesday's semifinals at Glenvar against the winner of the match-up between No. 3 seed Vinton-Kotz and No. 6 seed North Roanoke Recreation Club-Ketchum.

Tuesday's semifinal game kicks off at 7:45 p.m.

In the 12U playoffs, No. 6 seed Franklin County-Wright faces No. 3 seed Glenvar-Hutchison at 9 a.m. at Glenvar.

The winner advances to meet No. 2 seed Vinton-Wheeler in the semifinals Tuesday at Bogle Stadium at 7:45 p.m.

Last Saturday in the 8U playoffs, No. 3 seed North Roanoke Recreation Club bested No. 6 seed Franklin County-Tuck, 41-6, in the quarterfinals.

Today North Roanoke Recreation Club takes on No. 2 seed Salem-Conner at noon at Glenvar.

Sandlot Superbowl games is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.