SANTA TAKES A TRIP TO THE MARKET

BASSETT - Paced by a 32-point first half, Franklin County topped Bassett, 58-50, in a non-district boys varsity basketball game Thursday on the road.
Patrick Henry and Franklin County traded the lead multiple times in the closing minutes before the Patriots were able to pull ahead for a 62-6…
BASSETT - Franklin County used a 15-6 third-quarter run Thursday to subdue Bassett, 51-38, in a non-district boys junior varsity basketball contest.
"I guess it's a hard job being a referee. But it's a hard job playing, too."
Taylor Heinicke will start Saturday's game in San Francisco, but that's as far as coach Ron Rivera will go.
In Week 15 of the NFL season, FrontPageBets turns to the NFC for its top player prop bets.
SAN DIEGO, Calif—Franklin County senior and standout distance runner Nathan Atchue finished 13th in Saturday’s 2022 Champs Sports Cross Countr…
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. - Ferrum College's women's wrestling team won 1 of 3 matches in the 2022 Trojan Duals, hosted by the University of Mount Oli…
FrontPageBets takes a look at the opening sports betting lines for this Christmas week in the National Football League.
None of the 150 ACC men’s basketball league games last season matched teams ranked by the Associated Press at tipoff, a startling development the sport’s most-storied conference had not witnessed in 55 years.