 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday shutout
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Saturday shutout

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Saturday shutout

William Byrd defender Malachi Taylor (No. 11) gets a hand on the football as Franklin County receiver Jaemon King (No. 14) attempts to make a catch near the Eagles’ sideline during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 13-0 junior varsity football loss to the Terriers.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

VINTON—William Byrd scored both of its touchdowns in the second half, one in the third quarter, the other in the fourth Saturday for a 13-0 junior varsity football victory over Franklin County at Robert A. Patterson Stadium.

The Terriers scored a rushing TD on their first possession of the third period, and in the final frame, a defensive lineman intercepted a FCHS pass deep in the Eagles’ territory and returned it for their final score.

William Byrd’s victory is its second this season over the Eagles (0-4).

FCHS has been shut out in each of its last two losses and has been outscored 105-14 this season.

FCHS returns to action Thursday against Lord Botetourt. Kickoff at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 6 p.m.

Thursday’s contest is the second this season between the Eagles and the Cavaliers.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics