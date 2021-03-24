Saturday shutout

VINTON—William Byrd scored both of its touchdowns in the second half, one in the third quarter, the other in the fourth Saturday for a 13-0 junior varsity football victory over Franklin County at Robert A. Patterson Stadium.

The Terriers scored a rushing TD on their first possession of the third period, and in the final frame, a defensive lineman intercepted a FCHS pass deep in the Eagles’ territory and returned it for their final score.

William Byrd’s victory is its second this season over the Eagles (0-4).

FCHS has been shut out in each of its last two losses and has been outscored 105-14 this season.

FCHS returns to action Thursday against Lord Botetourt. Kickoff at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 6 p.m.

Thursday’s contest is the second this season between the Eagles and the Cavaliers.