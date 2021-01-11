Scheduling in the age of COVID

Three words describe Franklin County's basketball schedules in the age of COVID-19: addition, subtraction and rearrangement.
In other words, the Eagles are adding games, canceling them and postponing them from their originally scheduled dates in order to play them.
FCHS boys team opened its 2020-21 season Tuesday night at home against Lord Botetourt, but the girls team was unable to play the Cavaliers, one night after an added, non-district contest against Pulaski County was postponed.
On Thursday, FCHS has added a non-district game against Roanoke Catholic to its boys varsity schedule; the contest is set for a 5:30 p.m. tip off at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
But Friday is open for the Eagles boys varsity and junior varsity teams and the girls varsity and junior varsity squads because scheduled games against William Fleming have been postponed.
Attempts are being made to reschedule the William Fleming doubleheaders, FCHS Athletic Director Crystal Worley said in an email Friday. Monday night's girls games were postponed earlier that day.
Previously, a pair of doubleheaders against Bassett (boys at home, girls on the road) planned for Saturday afternoon at both sites were canceled.
The Lord Botetourt girls doubleheader which was postponed from Tuesday, has been reset for Thursday, Jan. 21 at Hawkins Gym with tip off times of 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
FCHS's boys varsity and boys junior varsity clubs have added a non-district doubleheader at home against Pulaski County on Tuesday, Jan. 19 with the girls varsity and junior varsity teams traveling to Dublin for a twin bill against the Cougars. The tip off times at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Because the Roanoke County School System is only permitting play within Roanoke County, FCHS's boys and girls Blue Ridge District games against Northside (home and away) and William Byrd (home and away) have been canceled.
District foes William Fleming, Lord Botetourt and Staunton River remain on the basketball slates.
TONIGHT'S ACTION
David Ferguson is set to make his debut as FCHS's new wrestling coach when the Eagles travel to Daleville for a dual against reigning Blue Ridge District champion Lord Botetourt.
The dual begins at 6 p.m.
A boys and girls middle school basketball doubleheader against Altavista Middle School is slated for 5 p.m. (girls) and 6:15 p.m. (boys) at BFMS.
The non-district games are additions to both team's schedules and are the season openers for both clubs.