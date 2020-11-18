Schlapper wins B.A.S.S. Nation crown, earns Classic berth

Schlapper was in sixth place after the first day of the tournament and jumped to second on the second day, trailing Louisiana’s Blake Sylvester, who led after each of the first two rounds.

Schlapper trailed Sylvester by only 6 ounces heading into the final day, but wasted no time pulling ahead — and away — from the 11 other anglers who made the cut and after round two.

“I got lucky,” he told a B.A.S.S. official after the final weigh-in, debunking the lore that only bad omens come on Friday the 13th.

The good luck struck Schlapper early when the current was moving quickly on the Tennessee River.

Schlapper was having a difficult time staying in place on a spot he wanted to fish about five minutes from McFarland Park, so he motored above the spot and began drifting back to it.

He caught an undersized bass on the drift, which prompted him to cast a few more times to the same area. The key was putting a 3/4-ounce jighead on the paddletail swimbait (shad color) he’d used throughout the tournament.

The switch got his lure to the river bottom and it ignited a smallmouth feeding frenzy.